A young Palestinian artist, Emir Daa'na, has shot a video for his song "Ummetun La Tuhzem" ("An Invincible Ummah"), inspired by the theme music of the popular Turkish TV series "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection: Ertuğrul").

The video was shot at Al-Aqsa mosque and the Silvan neighborhood of Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem. The song stresses that both Jerusalem and Palestine will gain their freedom and praises the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

"Diriliş: Ertuğrul" illustrates the struggle of Ertuğrul Gazi, the father of the Ottoman Empire's first leader, Osman Bey, and tells the story prior to the establishment of the empire.

Daa'na's video has attracted a lot of attention with more than 100,000 views on social media platforms in less than 24 hours.

He told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he is a big fan of the TV series, adding it is popular in Palestine as well. Noting that the song has been covered by people of many different cultures, he said his version focused on the struggle of Palestinians and Jerusalem. The Palestinian singer added that he believes Muslim nations will never be defeated.

"My message that I want to give with this clip is very clear. The title of the melody and the clip is 'Ummetun La Tuhzem,' meaning an invincible ummah. The ummah of the Prophet Muhammad will never be defeated. ... It tells about the honor of Islam and the ummah of the Prophet Muhammad. May Allah help this ummah all over the world. May Allah help Palestine and Masjid al-Aqsa attain salvation," Daa'na said.

He also commented on the Ottoman Empire, which ruled Jerusalem for 401 years. "I think no one can deny what the Ottoman state offered not only to Palestine but to the world. The Ottoman state ruled the world for around 600 years. I think it ruled very well, and I respect the Ottoman state very much. Now we are looking for it very much, myself too. I feel like an Ottoman," Daa'na said.