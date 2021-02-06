Daily Sabah logo

Pandemic threatens Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs

by REUTERS Feb 06, 2021 11:43 am +03 +03:00

With tails wagging to a chorus of barks and yelps, more than two dozen dogs attached to wheels that support their disabled hind legs scramble along a rocky path, while they complete their daily exercise.

Disabled dogs with mobility aids run during their daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, Jan. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Mostly victims of accidents, the 27 dogs are being nursed back to health at a shelter in Thailand's province of Chonburi southeast of the capital, Bangkok.

A girl puts a mobility aid on a disabled dog before a daily walk.

(Reuters Photo)

"It's almost like they have no idea that they have a disability and once you put them in the wheelchair for the first time, it's like there's no learning curve," said shelter official Christopher Chidichimo.

Staff tend to disabled dogs with mobility aids during a daily walk on Jan. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The shelter, run by a foundation called The Man That Rescues Dogs, was set up by a Swede who moved to Chonburi in 2002 and was so dismayed by the poor condition of strays that he started caring for them after work.

A disabled dog with a mobility aid is pictured during an afternoon walk.

(Reuters Photo)

But its future is now in doubt, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors.

A staff member carries a disabled dog after cleaning it.

(Reuters Photo)

"The donations are very important, and the volunteers and visitors are equally important, because they come and spread our message," said Chidichimo, who is a sponsorship coordinator at the shelter.

Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk.

(Reuters Photo)

The shelter spends more than $1,300 each day to care for more than 600 dogs and feed 350 more that live on the streets.

A stray dog runs next to a disabled dog with a mobility aid during a daily walk.

(Reuters Photo)

Its volunteers also look after paralyzed and disabled dogs, including physiotherapy sessions, but scarce funds have forced it to suspend a monthly campaign to spay and neuter strays.

Disabled dogs in mobility aids wait before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation.

(Reuters Photo)

Thailand, estimated to have more than 800,000 stray cats and dogs in 2017, could see their number reach 2 million by 2027 and 5 million in 20 years unless it takes some steps to control numbers, livestock authorities say.

Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk.

(Reuters Photo)

For now, the disabled dogs in Chonburi enjoy their daily rambles.

A staff member helps a disabled dog with a mobility aid.

(Reuters Photo)

"They are eager for us to strap them up," said dog-handler Phanuphong Borphuak, referring to the canine mobility aids.

Staff, disabled dogs with mobility aids and other healthy canines are seen during a daily walk.

(Reuters Photo)

"They run very fast, we humans can't keep up with them."

A staff puts on a mobility aid on a disabled dog before a daily walk.

(Reuters Photo)

A disabled dog is seen next to canine mobility aids before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation.

(Reuters Photo)

Disabled dogs eat after their walk at the foundation in Chonburi.

(Reuters Photo)

Disabled dogs with mobility aids run ahead during a daily walk.

(Reuters Photo)

