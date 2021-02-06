Pandemic threatens Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs

With tails wagging to a chorus of barks and yelps, more than two dozen dogs attached to wheels that support their disabled hind legs scramble along a rocky path, while they complete their daily exercise.
Disabled dogs with mobility aids run during their daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, Jan. 26, 2021.
"It's almost like they have no idea that they have a disability and once you put them in the wheelchair for the first time, it's like there's no learning curve," said shelter official Christopher Chidichimo.
Staff tend to disabled dogs with mobility aids during a daily walk on Jan. 26, 2021.
The shelter, run by a foundation called The Man That Rescues Dogs, was set up by a Swede who moved to Chonburi in 2002 and was so dismayed by the poor condition of strays that he started caring for them after work.
A disabled dog with a mobility aid is pictured during an afternoon walk.
Thailand, estimated to have more than 800,000 stray cats and dogs in 2017, could see their number reach 2 million by 2027 and 5 million in 20 years unless it takes some steps to control numbers, livestock authorities say.
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk.
