Tolga Serbes, known by his stage name Motive, despite being young, is a figure in Turkish rap music who has proven himself already, has finally released his highly anticipated album titled "Romantic" (originally "Romantik" in Turkish), which I have also been eagerly waiting for.

Introducing "Romantic," is an album that beautifully juxtaposes its tender name with a robust blend of captivating lyrics and mesmerizing harmonies. Comprising a grand total of 18 songs, this extensive project features a sole collaboration that adds an extra layer of brilliance. The masterful producer Pango joins forces with Jefe, the album's renowned producer, to craft a sonic masterpiece that transcends expectations. With Pango's impeccable production expertise showcased in every track, the album is a testament to the creative synergy between these exceptional talents.

Celebrated by rap enthusiasts, the highly anticipated album "Romantik" made a compelling entrance with its initial music video releases: "10MG," "Randevu" and "Exorcist." Excitingly, fans can look forward to the upcoming "SWIM" and "ZIP" music videos in the coming days, promising further to ignite the visual narrative of Motive's musical prowess.

The album's meticulous mixing was expertly handled by Berkant Merdivan, ensuring a flawless sonic experience. Emrah Çelik, a mastering maestro, lent his expertise to refine and elevate the album's overall sound.

Beyond its musical excellence, "Romantik" also showcases the artist's creativity through its captivating artwork. The album's logo, featuring a hexagram, holds deep symbolism, representing power and strength, as explained by Motive himself when asked about its meaning.

Motive's status as one of Turkish rap music's most accomplished figures extends far beyond national borders. In a remarkable feat, "Romantik" claimed the third position on Spotify's prestigious "Top Albums Debut Global" list within its first week of release, affirming its international impact and widespread recognition.

Further attesting to its triumph, the "Romantik" album has amassed over 100 million streams, securing its position as Türkiye's most listened-to album – a testament to its resounding success and the immense support from Motive's dedicated fan base.

The entrance of THE GALLIARD Cove House in Türkiye's holiday resort Bodrum. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Food, music, sunset – All in one

During the past summer, THE GALLIARD Cove House in Türkiye's holiday resort Bodrum made waves with its extraordinary events, featuring internationally renowned DJs such as Adriatique, German sensation Rampue, and the talented Mexican artist Sainte Vie. This unique combination of music and ambiance has led many to dub it "Burning Man, Yalıkavak-style."

The summer season kicked off on June 23 with a spectacular musical feast by Fidelles, Murat Uncuoğlu and Saruu, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. The excitement continued as Discolog took the spotlight on the first day of the holiday, followed by an electrifying performance by Joep Mencke on June 29. On June 30, the legendary DJ Ash, accompanied by Aslı Köse and Boral Kibil, showcased their exceptional talent, further cementing THE GALLIARD Cove House's reputation as Bodrum's most talked-about venue.

The world-renowned Jimi Jules. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Looking ahead, on July 6, you will have the privilege of being a guest of Ahmet Uras and witnessing the breathtaking live performances of Jimi Jules and Murat Uncuoğlu. It's an opportunity that promises to elevate your summer experience to new heights.

Aside from the captivating DJ performances, THE GALLIARD Cove House offers a mesmerizing sunset view that adds an extra layer of pleasure to the atmosphere. The venue boasts exquisite culinary delights crafted by Michelin-starred chefs to complement the musical journey. The combination of exceptional flavors and the immersive music experience at Galliard creates a truly addictive sensation that will leave you craving more.