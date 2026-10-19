The Temple of Apollo in Didyma, located in western Türkiye’s Aydın province, has emerged as one of Türkiye’s most popular archaeological sites for nighttime visits, welcoming 60,884 visitors under the night museum program. With its millennia-old history, mythological reliefs and magnificent marble craftsmanship, the temple takes visitors on a journey through the ancient world.

Beyond its historical and architectural richness, the Temple of Apollo draws considerable interest after dark. Welcoming 60,884 visitors so far under the night museum program launched by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the temple ranks among Türkiye’s most visited archaeological sites at night.

Located in Didyma, once one of the ancient world’s major centers of prophecy, the temple carries traces of the past into the present through its monumental architecture, marble columns and intricate stonework. Its enduring structure also captivates visitors with mythological figures carved into its marble surfaces. Discovered in the mystical atmosphere of night, the temple stands among the region’s important cultural heritage sites, reflecting the beliefs and artistic traditions of antiquity.

A close-up of a carved marble block at the Temple of Apollo in Didyma, featuring mythological figures that reflect the artistic mastery of the ancient world, Aydın, Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Stories carved in stone

The temple’s architectural decorations include griffin figures, mythical creatures with the body of a lion and the head of an eagle. Associated with power, protection and sacred spaces in ancient art and mythology, these creatures are among the most striking details of the temple’s elaborate stonework. Depictions of marine centaurs and Nereids carved into the marble surfaces, meanwhile, bring to life the ancient world’s mythological narratives connected to the sea.

Bull figures at the temple also stand out for their symbolic associations with strength, fertility and sacrificial rituals. These reliefs offer more than a glimpse into the artistic sensibilities of the period, revealing traces of the religious and cultural life of ancient societies.

Through the night museum program, visitors can discover historical sites after dark and experience their atmosphere in a new light. Illuminated after dark, the Temple of Apollo in Didyma offers a distinctive experience, revealing architectural details against a mystical backdrop.

Having welcomed 60,884 nighttime visitors, the temple also contributes to promoting Aydın’s cultural heritage. With its millennia-old history and striking architecture, it continues to draw history enthusiasts and visitors interested in cultural tourism.