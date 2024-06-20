The National Portrait Gallery has reopened its doors with a compelling new exhibition that brings together Tudor paintings by Hans Holbein the Younger and contemporary photography by Hiroshi Sugimoto. This marks the gallery’s first display of historic portraiture since its extensive refurbishment.

Titled "Six Lives: The Stories of Henry VIII’s Queens," the exhibition offers a detailed exploration of the lives and enduring legacies of the six wives of Henry VIII: Katherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Katherine Parr. These women, whose tumultuous lives have long intrigued historians and the public alike, are presented through a diverse collection of historical and contemporary art.

A gallery worker poses with a painting of Catherine Parr by an unknown painter during a preview of the exhibition "Six Lives: The Stories of Henry VIII's Queens" at the National Portrait Gallery, London, U.K., June 19, 2024. (EPA Photo)

"Six Lives" not only features Holbein’s renowned Tudor portraits but also includes modern interpretations by Sugimoto, providing a unique juxtaposition of past and present. The exhibition draws from a rich array of sources, including historical paintings, drawings and ephemera, as well as contemporary photography, costume and film. This blend of factual and fictional materials highlights how these women's stories have been retold and reimagined over the centuries.

Curators of the exhibition emphasize that the fascination with Henry VIII’s wives extends beyond their roles in his court. Their lives, personalities and relationships have inspired countless artists and writers to seek the "truth" behind their historical portrayals. "Six Lives" aims to present a comprehensive view of these iconic figures who have left an indelible mark on English history.