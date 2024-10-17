Antalya Museum has opened its doors to visitors for a personal exhibition by local mosaic artist Süleyman Sarı, showcasing artwork created from pebbles collected from nature. The exhibition features a collection of 22 pieces made entirely from natural stones of various sizes and colors, all sourced from Antalya's beaches and riverbeds. Notably, Sarı has crafted these artworks without any dyeing or shaping, allowing the beauty of the stones to shine through in their natural state.

A visitor examines the artwork of artist Süleyman Sarı at Antalya Museum, Antalya, Türkiye, Oct. 16, 2024. (AA Photo)

During the exhibition opening, Sarı expressed his joy at presenting his fourth personal showcase. He emphasized the extensive labor involved in his works, noting that each piece contains at least 10,000 pebbles, which are used as-is, without breaking or altering their colors. "I have been engaged in this craft for nearly 30 years. I aim to promote my work globally and teach this art to the next generation, especially the youth," Sarı stated. He mentioned that some of the artworks on display took him up to a year and a half to complete, inviting art enthusiasts and curious visitors to explore his creations.

The exhibition will be open for visitors until Oct. 31, showcasing the relationship between art and nature as expressed through Sarı's mosaic techniques.