Turkey is littered with archaeological hot spots, many of which offer tourists a chance to explore history dating back thousands of years. Recently, excavations have begun in one such spot in Şanlıurfa's Sarayburç Ruins which belongs to the Neolithic period.

Metin Baydilli, mayor of the Karaköprü Municipality, where the ruins are located, and the accompanying delegation conducted site investigations in the Sayburç neighborhood and subsequently, excavations were initiated in the area, a statement by the municipality read.

Archaeological teams work on the site of Sarayburç Ruins where archaeological excavations have begun, Şanlıurfa, Turkey, June 21, 2021. (AA Photo)

Associate professor Eylem Özdoğan, head of the excavation team, informed Baydilli about the history of the site.

Baydilli emphasized the importance of the discovery of the historical site and said: "Of course, it made us really excited and happy that such a historical site has been discovered in our district. I think it will be an important discovery that will make a lot of noise."

"Before work began here, we had contacts with our ministry and our university, we have been working in cooperation," Baydilli said.

"May it be beneficial for our district, Şanlıurfa and our country."