Turkey is littered with archaeological hot spots, many of which offer tourists a chance to explore history dating back thousands of years. Recently, excavations have begun in one such spot in Şanlıurfa's Sarayburç Ruins which belongs to the Neolithic period.
Metin Baydilli, mayor of the Karaköprü Municipality, where the ruins are located, and the accompanying delegation conducted site investigations in the Sayburç neighborhood and subsequently, excavations were initiated in the area, a statement by the municipality read.
Associate professor Eylem Özdoğan, head of the excavation team, informed Baydilli about the history of the site.
Baydilli emphasized the importance of the discovery of the historical site and said: "Of course, it made us really excited and happy that such a historical site has been discovered in our district. I think it will be an important discovery that will make a lot of noise."
"Before work began here, we had contacts with our ministry and our university, we have been working in cooperation," Baydilli said.
"May it be beneficial for our district, Şanlıurfa and our country."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.