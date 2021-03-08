In photos: Impact of COVID-19 on women around the world

Alisha Narvaez, 36, manager at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, poses for a photo in her personal protective equipment, before embalming a deceased person, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 9, 2020.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Narvaez sent her 17-year-old daughter to live with her twin sister, but after two weeks the distance was too much to bear. "It's always just been me and her and she wanted to come home," said Narvaez. "I gotta make sure I keep healthy just not to harm her," she added.

(Reuters Photo)