In photos: Impact of COVID-19 on women around the world

Alisha Narvaez, 36, manager at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, poses for a photo in her personal protective equipment, before embalming a deceased person, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 9, 2020.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Narvaez sent her 17-year-old daughter to live with her twin sister, but after two weeks the distance was too much to bear. "It's always just been me and her and she wanted to come home," said Narvaez. "I gotta make sure I keep healthy just not to harm her," she added.
Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burnley, Britain May 15, 2020.
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is carried by his mother Nguyen Huyen Trang, a local bank auditor, as he receives a vaccination at home during the coronavirus outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 13, 2020.
Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started its strict restrictions on movement to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 3 million people worldwide. The three-week lockdown put most of the social and economic activities throughout the country on hold, but life must go on, and giving birth couldn't be delayed.
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Oct. 16, 2020.
Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes.
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital where she works, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2020.
"Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" said Anklesaria to Arredondo after she removed the tube.
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her pre-mature baby after she was released from the hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020.
Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, who was treated for a congenital heart disease in a hospital in Israel and separated from his family for two months due to the coronavirus lockdown, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020.
Filipino nurse April Glory hugs her son before leaving for the U.K. outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after the government partially eased restrictions on health workers' movements, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Aug. 20, 2020.
Glory first left the Philippines when her son was a year and a half old. "My mother told me: Better to leave now because my child will not really remember,” she said.
