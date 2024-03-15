Multibeam Publications brought joy and excitement together for children by publishing "Ramadan Around the World." This book, which readers of all ages will enjoy, not only tells captivating stories but also provides pedagogically appropriate content for every age group.

The protagonist of the book, Curious Seagull, travels starting from seven regions of Türkiye and concludes in the cities of Jerusalem, Mecca and Medina, passing through Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Morocco, Tanzania, Egypt, Canada, Brazil, Malaysia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. After conveying information about the Ramadan traditions, festivities and cuisines of each country it visits, Curious Seagull visited the most famous mosque. At the end of the journey, he examines the most famous plant of that country and takes its seeds. On the day of Eid, he delivers these seeds and the greetings of the children welcoming Ramadan to the Prophet Muhammad at the Mosque of the Prophet.

"Ramadan Around the World" conveys the universal values of Ramadan to children, especially the unity and solidarity it instills in Muslims. Thanks to Curious Seagull's journey, children see how Ramadan is celebrated enthusiastically even in non-Muslim countries. The book not only tells children about Ramadan but also demonstrates how a tradition belonging to Muslims can spread happiness, responsibility and a sense of unity to the whole world when applied with diligence and sincerity.