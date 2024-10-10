Spanish photographer Isabel Munoz is set to connect the people of Spain with the cradle of civilization through her photography exhibition, "A New History," featuring Göbeklitepe and its surrounding stone structures. The exhibition, organized with the support of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish Embassy in Madrid, will open on Oct. 12 at the National Museum of Anthropology in Madrid.

Historical revelation

In an interview during the opening preparations, Munoz described Göbeklitepe as "an important discovery for humanity." She emphasized its significance as "the cradle of civilization," referring to it as the "zero years of civilization." She remarked: "We may not fully grasp what this means yet, but it is extraordinary. This is where all human designs were born."

Munoz conveyed her deep emotional connection to both Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, archaeological sites that profoundly affected her. "The zero year of civilization is in Türkiye. We are talking about 9,600 years before Christ. This is a beginning. The feelings I experienced while photographing these places were extraordinary," she noted.

Spanish photographer Isabel Munoz showcases her photographs at the exhibition "A New History," Madrid, Spain, Oct. 8, 2024. (AA Photo)

Shift in perspective

While recognizing Spain's rich Neolithic heritage, Munoz asserted that Türkiye occupies a unique position. She emphasized that the findings at Göbeklitepe necessitate a revision of commonly held beliefs, not just in Türkiye but also in Spain.

Drawing parallels between Spanish and Turkish cultures, she highlighted bullfighting as a commonality. "The bull and shaman figures at Göbeklitepe serve as proof that the origins of bullfighting may lie there," she stated, recounting a conversation with a matador friend who was initially surprised but eventually agreed. "As Spaniards, we believed that bullfighting originated in the Hellenistic period, but Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe show us it existed in Türkiye 5,000 years ago."

Artistic connection

Munoz expressed her belief that Göbeklitepe and its surroundings represent one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of our time. She related the animal and human figures carved in the stone structures to the works of the renowned Spanish artist Pablo Picasso. "If Picasso were alive and could see Göbeklitepe, he would surely be awestruck. The figures at Göbeklitepe are like Picasso paintings," she stated.

Unique experience

Having visited the region seven times to photograph Göbeklitepe, Munoz described each trip as a thrilling experience. "It became a project that made me feel very privileged. The work I did at night was particularly extraordinary. There were moments when I felt the stones were alive, conversing and moving with the light of the night. It was as if the stone structures were playing with light and shadow, speaking and laughing. At night, I felt much closer to those who lived in that era. This is what I aimed to convey through my photographs."

Incorporating Turkish soil

In a unique touch, the frames of her photographs contain soil collected from the area surrounding Göbeklitepe. "Türkiye should be here," Munoz stated, underscoring her connection to the land.

Utilizing a technique she developed called "Tepetype," which involves printing on Turkish soil, Munoz expressed her gratitude to professor Necmi Karul, the head of the Göbeklitepe excavation, and all the officials involved for allowing her to convey the atmosphere of the site through her art.

The exhibition will feature over 100 photographs of Göbeklitepe, including the first presentation of a life-size wild boar statue made from limestone, discovered in September 2023. The exhibition will be open until January, inviting art enthusiasts to experience this remarkable intersection of history and artistry at the National Museum of Anthropology in Madrid.