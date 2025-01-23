Nobel laureate and Turkish scientist professor Aziz Sancar, who resides in the United States, was awarded the "Cultural Ambassador of the Turkic World" medal by TÜRKSOY, a cultural organization representing Turkic-speaking countries. The ceremony took place at the Aziz & Gwen Sancar Foundation in North Carolina, where Sancar received the medal from TÜRKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev.

During the event, Raev expressed his admiration for Sancar, stating: "You are not only a scientist but also a valuable figure who reflects the common consciousness and scientific genius of the Turkic world. Your contributions to humanity through your Nobel Prize-winning research, along with your humility and dedication, which reflect the values of Turkish culture, set an exemplary standard for all of humanity."

Raev further emphasized that Sancar is a source of pride and inspiration for the Turkic world. He also noted that the decision to award him the "Cultural Ambassador of the Turkic World" medal was made unanimously by the ministers of the TÜRKSOY Permanent Council at their 40th meeting in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

The ceremony was attended by Melih Seyfettin Güngör, minister counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Washington. Also present were friends of the Sancar family, young people from various age groups, and university students.

This was my dream

Sancar was visibly moved during the ceremony and spoke about how receiving the precious medal meant more to him than receiving the Nobel Prize itself. "This medal is more valuable to me than all other awards. It was my dream. TÜRKSOY is a very valuable institution and I hope it continues to represent us globally," Sancar said.

Sancar also reflected on the historical challenges to unity among the Turkic peoples. He remarked: "Throughout history, the Turkic tribes rarely acted together. However, if we can talk about unity today, it is due to the efforts of our heads of state, those who carry the consciousness of Turkism in their hearts and institutions like TÜRKSOY."

At the end of the program, TÜRKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev presented Sancar with several gifts reflecting the unity and rich culture of the Turkic world. Among the gifts were a "chapan" from Kazakhstan, a "kalpak" from Kyrgyzstan, a national belt from Uzbekistan, a wolf-headed cane from Türkiye, a lapel pin featuring the Har-ı Bülbül design symbolizing the Karabakh Victory from Azerbaijan and a special edition of Mahtumkulu Firaki from Turkmenistan, along with other garments, accessories and tokens.