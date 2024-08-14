Norwegian breeze in heart of Türkiye's Taurus Mountains

An aerial view of Gokcehuyuk Dam, which consists of two dam ponds and is located at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in the Seydisehir district of Konya, central Türkiye, Aug. 12, 2024.
Located in the Seydişehir district of Konya and nestled in the foothills of the Taurus Mountains, Gökçehüyük Dam attracts visitors with its resemblance to Norwegian fjords.
Consisting of two reservoirs, Gökçehüyük Dam is also one of the region's main sources of water, providing irrigation for local farmland and supporting amateur fishing activities.