The third installment of the exhibition "Orhan Pamuk: The Consolation of Objects," featuring the works of Nobel Prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk, has opened at the DOX Centre for Contemporary Art, a key cultural venue in Prague.

According to an announcement from the Museum of Innocence, the exhibition is a collaboration between the Museum of Innocence, Dresden State Art Collections, DOX Centre for Contemporary Art and Munich's Lenbachhaus Museum.

The exhibition showcases a wide array of Pamuk's works, including drawings from his notebooks, photographs he has taken and new pieces created in the past three years. A significant portion of the display is dedicated to objects from the Museum of Innocence, offering a deeper look into Pamuk's literary and artistic worlds.

The exhibition begins with a view of the Bosporus from Pamuk’s apartment, where he has lived and worked for over 40 years. It then transitions into works inspired by his book Balkon, which features photographs, seagull drawings and scenes he has observed from his window.

Artworks of Nobel Prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk are exhibited at the DOX Centre for Contemporary Art, Prague, Czechia, Nov. 20, 2024. (AA Photo)

A significant emphasis is placed on Pamuk's visual connection to Istanbul, particularly through photographs from his book "Turuncu" (Orange), which offers insights into the city's life and its relationship with Pamuk’s creative process.

One of the final rooms of the exhibition features aerial photographs of Pamuk’s writing and working desk over the past 20 years. This room also offers a unique glimpse into Pamuk’s work style, showcasing illustrated diaries that reveal his daily routine alongside a selection of his published books.

At the heart of the exhibition is a focus on "The Museum of Innocence," with 41 showcases from the museum on display. This exhibition section will be open to visitors until April 6, 2025.

Additionally, a three-channel video installation by artist Ali Kazma, titled "Mürekkep Evi" ("Ink House"), is featured in the exhibition. The video provides an intimate look at Pamuk’s literary and artistic life, including footage of his studio, library and extensive archives, further enriching this immersive experience.