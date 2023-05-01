The largest powwow, a social gathering or event that is traditionally held by Native Americans, was held in New Mexico, celebrating their cultural heritage with dancing, singing, drumming, storytelling and feasts.

The annual gathering of nations kicked off with a colorful procession of Native American and Indigenous dancers from around the world moving to the beat of traditional drums as they filled an arena at the New Mexico state fairgrounds.

"We’re ready to rock the house here,” the announcer proclaimed, after introducing drum groups, including from Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

During the event, dancers slowly spiral their way, one by one, toward the center of the venue, making for a spectacular display.

This marks the 40th year of the gathering, which has grown from humble beginnings in 1983 into a massive celebration with Indigenous people showcasing their cultures through dancing and singing competitions.

Dale Metallic has been dancing for about 30 years since he was a teenager, but this marked the first year he was able to persuade his father, Sibugug, to join him in a competition. They made the trip from the Mi’gmaq Nation in eastern Canada.

Head Man Dancer Julius Not Afraid from Rocky Boy, Montana leads over a thousand dancers in the arena for the grand entry at the 40th anniversary of the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., April 28, 2023. (AP Photo)

"It’s a celebration,” the younger Metallic said.

"It’s in our blood, it’s about language, culture, family and style," his father added.

Competitors wear feathered bustles, buckskin dresses, fancy shawls, and beaded head and hair pieces. Many of the dancers’ elaborate outfits are detailed with hand-stitched designs.

Twelve-year-old Violet Sutherland showed off elaborate beadwork and a fancy shawl as she spun around beneath the welcoming sign while her mother took photos. They traveled from Ontario, Canada, so Violet could fulfill a wish made the previous year.

Thirteen-year-old Leland Mitsuing (R) of Saskatchewan, Canada competes in the Jr. Boys Traditional competition at the 40th anniversary of the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., April 28, 2023. (AP Photo)

"I always wanted to go and see everyone dance,” said Violet, nodding at the colorful Aztec dancers performing nearby.

Violet, who is Ojibwe and Cree and the youngest of three siblings, practices every day, keeping alive a tradition like her parents and grandparents before her.

As spectators and competitors took breaks to get roasted corn, fried bread, and lattes, the echoing thunder of drum beats could be heard outside the arena.

Preserving culture

Native Americans have faced significant and ongoing suffering throughout history. The colonization of North America by Europeans resulted in the displacement and forced relocation of countless Native American tribes, resulting in the loss of land, resources and culture.

Shantal Sandoval (L), and her 8-year-old daughter Chanel Yazzie, of To'hajiilee, New Mexico prepare to participate in a horse parade at the 40th anniversary of the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., April 28, 2023. (AP Photo)

The forced removal of Native Americans from their ancestral lands, such as the Trail of Tears, resulted in the death of thousands of people due to disease, starvation and exposure to harsh conditions. Many Native American children were forcibly removed from their families and sent to boarding schools where they were forbidden to speak their language, practice their religion, or engage in their cultural traditions. This caused significant trauma and loss of cultural identity among Native American communities.

For this reason, powwows are an important way for Native American communities to maintain their cultural identity and pass on their traditions to future generations. They also serve as a way for different tribes to connect and share their customs and history.