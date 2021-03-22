Daily Sabah logo

'Teddy Bear father' distributes plushies in Paris

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Mar 22, 2021 12:28 pm +03 +03:00

A bookshop owner has found a way to keep people in Paris feeling plush during the depressing days of the coronavirus pandemic: giant teddy bears.

Teddy bears are placed to remind customers of social distancing rules in front of a restaurant, Paris, France, March 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Philippe Labourel has been lending out oversized stuffed animals since October 2018. Since the pandemic cut short public life in the French capital last year, the bookseller's bears have been spotted sitting at a bus stop and in shops to remind customers of social distancing rules.

(AP Photo)

“Don’t ask me why I did it in the first place, but I decided to loan the bears everywhere to make people smile,” Labourel said.

A teddy bear sits on a traffic roundabout, in Paris, France, March 3, 2021.

(AP Photo)

At up to 2.5 meters tall (over 8 feet), the teddy bears cause people to stop and stare in wonder.

Teddy bears in a closed restaurant in Paris, France, Jan. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Labourel’s bookshop and “bear cave” is situated in the Gobelins district, in the south of Paris. The bear-giver maintains a mysterious air to add to the unexpected delight that comes with encountering one of his cuddly creatures.

A man walks past the Backstage restaurant, which as been filled with teddy bears, Paris, France, Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

He said he has acquired many more bears since last year but will not say from where or how many make up his soft arsenal.

A woman walks in front of the Backstage restaurant, Paris, France, Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

“Since the virus, I’ve been giving them out to many areas across the city," Labourel said. "I’m trying to give children a little bit of joy. It’s a huge success.”

Teddy bears are placed in front of a restaurant in Paris, France, March 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Labourel carries a giant teddy bear to a bar in Paris, France, March 3, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Teddy bears appear to look out of the window of Philippe Labourel's car in Paris, France, March 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Teddy bears are placed at tables in Les Deux Magots restaurant, Paris, France, Feb. 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A woman runs past the Hotel du Nord filled with teddy bears, Paris, France, March 8, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Children look through the window of a cafe with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, Paris, France, March 3, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A woman walks past teddy bears playfully arranged in a bar, Paris, France, March 3, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A restaurant is filled with teddy bears in Paris, France, March 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

