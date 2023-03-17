Vinyl is the new trend. The popularity of records has been growing steadily in recent years, a reversal after CDs and digital downloads reigned over the 1990s and early 2000s, as enthusiasts more and more are turning to vinyl to enjoy the warmth of the analog beauty which the digital equivalents sorely lack.

The latest report from the Recording Industry Association of America said that in 2022 more record units were sold than compact discs for the first time in three decades, with consumers snagging 41 million pieces of new vinyl last year compared to 33 million CDs.

Revenue from vinyl had already started surpassing CDs as of the 2020 report.

Like many people in his generation, Vijay Damerla finds most of his new music online – but the 20-year-old is slowly becoming a vinyl junkie, amassing records in his room.

Celine Court browses through records at Village Revival Records in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The student says he doesn't even own a turntable, saying for him "it's the equivalent of like getting an artist poster, or like even an album poster on your wall."

"Except, like, there's actually a kind of a little relic from the past."

For Celine Court, 29, collecting vinyl – she says she owns some 250 records – is about the nostalgic, warm sound that many listeners say digital copies chill.

"If you listen to music on vinyl, it's so different," she told Agence France-Presse (AFP) as she perused the stacks at New York's Village Revival Records. "It has like this authentic feeling to it."

Big-box retailers including Walmart have embraced the retro format, and megastars including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish have sent pressing plants into overdrive.

Just this week Metallica purchased a plant to keep up with demand for their own reissues.

Smaller shops are also feeding interest: Jamal Alnasr, who owns Village Revival, stocks some 200,000 records at any given time, not to mention used CDs, cassettes and memorabilia.

Store owner Jamal Alnasr holds a Pink Floyd record at Village Revival Records in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2023. (AFP Photo)

"Who would imagine vinyls will come back to life?" said the 50-year-old shop owner, who moved to New York from the West Bank in his late teens.

At one point he had even donated much of his own personal collection, which he estimates could be worth some $200,000 these days, to an archiving institution: "In the nineties, if you talk about vinyl, I don't think you're cool."

But decades later he says "every day I see (this) young generation buying new items."

"I've been doing this for like 30 years... a new generation, kids, they come in look for all the music from the 1930s and 40s and 50s."

"They actually know more than us, we who grew up in the 1990s and 80s," he laughed. "It's a beautiful thing," he added.