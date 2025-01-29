Renowned director Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s photo exhibition, titled "On the Road," is now open to art lovers at Dirimart Dolapdere. The exhibition showcases a collection of portraits taken by Ceylan across various regions of the world, including Algeria, China, India, Egypt, Russia, Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

A special video work created for the exhibition sheds light on Ceylan's creative process, from the shooting phase of the photographs to the moment they are displayed as works of art.

1st public display

Selen Erkal, the director of Dirimart Gallery, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that this exhibition marks Ceylan’s fourth solo show at Dirimart. Erkal explained that Ceylan, who has been capturing photos during his travels alongside his filmmaking career, presents a selection of human portraits in this exhibit. "These photos are being shown for the first time," she said, adding that the collection consists of 25 photographs.

Though the photos may appear stylistically similar, Erkal emphasized that they convey a shared emotion despite being taken in different locations. "Ceylan abstracts the individuals in his photographs, positioning them as heroes of their own worlds, independent of their geographic locations and ethnic backgrounds. This can be seen as a reflection of the artist's inner world," she noted.

Erkal further explained: "In the exhibition, all the characters, with both their similarities and differences, are positioned as part of an imaginary planet. Therefore, these photographs are neither confined to a specific period nor geography. When they come together, they form a part of a whole."

Erkal also highlighted that Ceylan’s works have been featured at international art fairs, noting the growing global interest not only in his cinema but also in his photography. "The depth and perspective in his photographs stand out as elements that attract significant attention. As Ceylan himself mentions, he uses photography as a tool to create paintings," she remarked.

Exhibition details

During the exhibition opening, Ceylan posed for photographs with fans who attended the event. The exhibition is open to the public every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding Mondays and admission is free. It will be available for viewing until Feb. 23.

In addition, Ceylan’s "Inner Landscapes" exhibition opened on Jan. 18 at the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.