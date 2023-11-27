Istanbul is set to host Hugo Molto and Igor Gayarre, two significant names among the classical guitarists.

The guitar recitals featuring Hugo Molto on Dec. 3 and Igor Gayarre on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Yel Değirmeni Art Center have been organized in collaboration with the Istanbul Cervantes Institute and the Embassy of Spain in Ankara.

Hugo Molto, acclaimed for winning the first prize at the XVII International "Ciudad de Coria" Competition, catapulted his concert career by making his debut at New York's Carnegie Hall. Since that remarkable day, his performances have graced theaters across Europe and America.

Among his academic pursuits are transcriptions of English Renaissance lute music, guitar transcriptions of German romantic Felix Mendelssohn's works, teaching at Pedreguer Conservatory and Music School, and the release of two pivotal albums – "Musica y vida" (2012) featuring various compositions and "La Folia" (2017) focusing solely on the Spanish repertoire.

Hugo's intelligence and refined musicality, coupled with his exceptional technical prowess, has transformed him into a unique, confident and original artist.

Igor Gayarre, on the other hand, embarked on a self-taught music education on the electric guitar at the age of 12, initially drawn to rock, funk and metal genres. Nine years later, he delved into Flamenco guitar, mastering the technique under the guidance of maestro Andres Palacio. He studied the styles of renowned guitarists like Tomatito, Vicente Amigo, Paco de Lucia and Gerardo Nunez. During this period, he served as an accompanist and guitarist at Pepa Guerra's Dance Studio for private events.

Spanish guitarist Hugo Molto. (Photo courtesy of Cervantes Institute)

Driven to deepen his expressive knowledge of the instrument, Igor studied harmony and Jazz guitar with Antonio Sainz at the Madrid Popular Music School. He also received training in classical pieces and "manouche," or Gypsy jazz style, at Joscho Stephan's Gypsy Jazz Academy.

In the last decade, after a serious accident in 2011, Igor turned his focus toward the healing and meditative aspects of music, exploring art therapy related to sensitivity and artistic concerns.

He has performed at distinguished venues such as the Jeronimos Monastery at the Museo Nacional Del Prado, the Transito Synagogue at the Sephardic Museum in Toledo, and the Galiana Palace in Toledo, among others.

Igor, using the Spanish guitar, chooses to explore the instrument's sound, perform a repertoire composed of his original pieces where improvisation takes the lead, and reference propositions from other composers of various music genres. Through this approach, encouraging internal observation and deep thought, he successfully directs all attention to the present moment, bringing us closer to the primitive origins of music's emergence. By highlighting the transformative power of sound and the calming vibrations of strings, he facilitates an introspective journey.