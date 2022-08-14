Iraq's once lush Garden of Eden now resembles desert

The reputed home of the biblical Garden of Eden, Iraq's swamplands have been battered by three years of drought and low rainfall, as well as reduced river flows from neighboring Turkey and Iran. Vast expanses of the Huwaizah Marshes, which straddle Iraq's border with Iran, and the touristic Chibayish Marshes, have now become cracked ground, smattered with yellowing shrubs.

An aerial view shows a boat lying on the dried-up bed of a section of Iraq's receding southern marshes of Chibayish in Dhi Qar province, July 24, 2022.

AFP