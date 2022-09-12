Nobel Prize laureate and author Orhan Pamuk has added the 33rd, 61st, 62nd, 75th, 76th, and 77th chapters of his "Museum of Innocence" book after five months of work to the museum under the same name as the book.

Expressing that he decided to establish the museum 17-18 years ago while he was still writing the novel, Pamuk pointed out that a special piece was prepared for each chapter in the book.

At the meeting held on the works prepared for the 10th anniversary of the museum's opening, Pamuk said: "The museum exhibits the objects, pictures, dreams or things that show the mood of the heroes in the novel."

Explaining that the museum was affiliated with the Foundation of Innocence, which was established later, Pamuk added: "Our museum survives only with ticket prices. It even makes a profit. I spend this money on the museum. This year, we make new boxes related to the museum and artistic works. We make replicas of the boxes. Our foundation makes a profit. I am proud of that."

Stating that 285,000 people visited the museum in 10 years, Pamuk explained that about half of the visitors were foreigners.

Pamuk also gave free tickets to the museum via his book and stated that 36,000 people had used it so far. Yet he expresses that Museum of Innocence is not his favorite book.

Explaining that the museum has been recognized in the world in the last 10 years since its opening, Pamuk said: "Many celebrities came. It became the European Museum of the Year in 2014. After use, the Rijks Museum in Amsterdam received the same award. Before us, the Louvre Museum received an award for its renovation. We received an award between the two of them. We were very honored."

"Mo-Yan, who received Nobel Prize from Umberto Eco, even came here. Jeff Koons, one of the most famous artists in the world, has requested an appointment for the next 10 days. There is a great interest in our museum from the intellectual world," he added.

Stating that replicas of 40 of the glass boxes containing the items in the museum were made, Pamuk said these would stay in one of the museums here after visiting five cities and five museums in China for five years.

Orhan Pamuk is also the head curator of the museum.

The Museum of Innocence, which is the first museum to be inspired by a novel, details Istanbul's life since the 1950s and various objects reflecting that period. Each item, picture, or photograph representing the 83 chapters in the novel is presented to visitors in glass-fronted showcases.