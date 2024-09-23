Residents of an apartment building in Istanbul, where Nobel Prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk owns seven flats, are facing eviction as Pamuk initiated proceedings without waiting for a court decision. He obtained an eviction order from the local municipality despite ongoing legal disputes about the building's condition.

A court-appointed expert team found that while the building could be reinforced, demolition could endanger nearby historic structures. A final court decision is expected on Nov. 7, but Pamuk is seeking to expedite the eviction, stating he no longer lives there.

Residents, legally entitled to a 90-day notice to vacate, were given only 30 days. This week, their utilities will be cut off, causing significant hardship, especially for elderly occupants who rely on the building as their only home. The property owners have requested a delay in the eviction until the court rules.

Resident Çetin Taray expressed concerns about Pamuk's intentions to turn the building into a museum, stating that the majority of property owners prefer reinforcement over demolition. Residents believe that local authorities are ignoring the ongoing legal process and hope to raise awareness about similar injustices others might face.