Oscar nominations have been delayed once again due to ongoing wildfires raging around Los Angeles, California, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday.

The nominations' announcement, which will be virtual, will now take place on Jan. 23. The window for voting has also been extended through this Friday, Jan. 17.

"Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members," said a statement by Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang.

"Additionally, as we want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks, it is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry," it added.

The 97th Oscar Academy Awards is still due to be held on Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theater, Hollywood.

More than 40,000 acres have been scorched by the Eaton, Palisades, Kenneth and Hurst fires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Over 12,000 structures, including homes, businesses and houses of worship, have been reduced to ashes since the fires began on Jan. 7, and to date 24 people killed.

Houses owned by Hollywood actors, directors, producers and other entertainment workers have not been spared.

Efforts to contain the fires continue.