Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal was released by Israel on Tuesday after being arrested a day earlier for "hurling rocks" following an attack by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Basel Adra, who worked with Ballal on the Oscar-winning documentary film "No Other Land", posted on X a photo of him from a hospital after his release, which police has also confirmed, with blood stains on his shirt.

"Hamdan has been released and is currently in the hospital in Hebron receiving treatment. He was beaten by soldiers and settlers all over his body," said Adra, adding that "soldiers left him blindfolded and handcuffed" overnight.

According to the Israeli military, three Palestinians were apprehended on Monday for "hurling rocks" during a "violent confrontation" between Israelis and Palestinians in the southern West Bank village of Susya.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) early Tuesday that Ballal had been detained.

A statement from the force later said all three had been "transferred by the IDF (army) to the Israel Police for investigation on suspicion of rock hurling, property damage and endangering regional security", and were released on bail and barred from contacting the others involved.

Adra late on Monday shared a photo showing what he said was the moment Ballal was taken into custody "injured and bleeding".

Yuval Abraham, who co-directed "No Other Land" with Adra and Ballal, said that a "group of settlers" had attacked and "beat him".

Ballal "has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding. Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called, and took him," Abraham wrote.

Activists from the anti-occupation group Center for Jewish Nonviolence said they witnessed the violence in Susya first-hand while they were there on what they call "protective presence" to deter settler violence.

Jenna, an American activist who declined to share her full name out of security concerns, told AFP that she saw Israeli forces putting Hamdan and two other Palestinians into a police car.

She said that before Israeli forces arrived, a group of "15 to 20 settlers" had attacked the activists as well as Ballal's house in the village.

"This type of violence is happening on a regular basis," she added.

The best documentary at this year's Academy Awards follows Adra and Abraham, telling the story of forced displacement of Palestinians by Israeli troops and settlers in Masafer Yatta -- an area Israel had declared a restricted military zone in the 1980s.

Foreign activists regularly stay in Masafer Yatta's communities to engage in "protective presence", which entails accompanying Palestinians as they tend to their crops or shepherd their sheep, and document instances of settler violence.

Rights groups have said that since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, a separate Palestinian territory, there has been a spike in attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Occupied by Israel since 1967, the West Bank is home to around three million Palestinians, as well as nearly half a million Israelis who live in settlements that are illegal under international law.