Dental forceps produced during the Ottoman era in 1898 are now on display at Türkiye's first Dental Health Museum in Istanbul. The 125-year-old dental instrument, inscribed with the name Ottoman Turkish as "Gülhane Seririyat Hastanesi" (Gülhane Training and Research Hospital), features the Ottoman coat of arms and crescent-star motif intricately engraved using a technique called "kazıma."

Commonly known as "nail pullers" ("kerpeten" in Turkish) among the locals, these dental forceps, used by dentists for tooth extractions, play a significant role in evoking unease in many individuals who sit on the dentist's chair. History provides tangible evidence as to why this medical tool is colloquially referred to as "nail pullers."

Reflecting the aesthetic sensibilities of its time, Dental Health Museum coordinator and archaeologist Dilara Delen summarized the history of the forceps.

"In our collection, we have dental forceps dating back to 1898, which dentists used for extractions, as the local term 'nail pullers' suggests. We have acquired this through a special auction for our museum. Beyond reflecting the medical history of its era, this historical medical artifact holds significance in terms of its aesthetic sensibilities and craftsmanship techniques," she said.

A view of the country's first Dental Health Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of the Dental Health Museum)

"Additionally, the Gülhane Military Medical Academy, which has been serving the medical field for over a century, was inaugurated as Gülhane Seririyat Hastanesi on Dec. 30, 1898, with a modest ceremony within the walls of Topkapı Palace. In 1912, its name was changed to Gülhane Tababet-i Askeriye (GATA) Tatbikat Mektep ve Seririyatı. The Gülhane Hospital was relocated to Gümüşsuyu during the occupation of Istanbul between 1918 and 1923, and it continued its services during the War of Independence; it returned to its original premises after the end of the occupation. During World War II, it was moved to Ankara and renamed Gülhane Military Medical Academy and Hospital. After the attempted coup in 2016, its name was changed again, and it now operates as Gülhane Training and Research Hospital," she added.

These dental forceps not only shed light on the medical practices of the time but also stand as a testament to the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Ottoman era. As visitors to the Dental Health Museum, they are transported back in time to an era when dentistry was practiced using such meticulously crafted instruments.