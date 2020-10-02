The General Directorate of Forestry has been conducting a project to revive the 86-kilometer (53-mile) migration route between the districts of Domaniç in western Kütahya, which was used as a summer resort town, and Söğüt in northwestern Bilecik, which was used as winter quarters, during the founding period of the Ottoman Empire. The historical route will be soon be opened to visitors as a tourist destination with its cultural and natural beauty.

The route of the “Domaniç Migration Road Ecotourism Project” starts from the tomb of Hayme Hatun, who is also known as Hayme Ana or Devlet Ana, in the village of Çarşamba in Domaniç. Hayme Hatun was the mother of Ertuğrul Ghazi, the leader of the Kayı tribe of the Oghuz Turks, and the grandmother of Osman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The route of the annual migration of the Kayı tribe from Domaniç to Söğüt, bearing the footprints of the Ottoman Empire, also offers the opportunity to see the Ebe Pinetum, Mızık Pine Natural Monument, Karagöl and Kızılsaray highlands, Ilıcaksu Historical Poplar Tree and the historical Berçin Tower. Flawless vistas from the unique path and untouched forests allow travelers to connect with nature.

The historical Berçin Tower is one of the sights to be seen on the Domaniç-Söğür migration route, Kütahya province, western Turkey, Oct. 1, 2020. (AA Photo)

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Hasan Keskin, the regional director of forestry in Kütahya, said that the migration path passes across the borders of Kütahya, Bursa and Bilecik provinces.

Pointing out that they intend to refunctionalize the route between Domaniç and Söğüt plateaus with various renovation projects, Keskin said: “We aim to enable people to see the beauties on this migration path and to be intertwined with nature. Along the migration route, there are beautiful places to see and visit. There are old settlements dating back to the Ottoman period, as well as trails that were used at that time, picnic areas with caravans that can be accommodated in the forest, and campsites.”

Explaining that one part of the project has been completed and put into use, Keskin noted, “In order to get a better view on the migration route, we have created resting places in certain areas of the route.”

He stated that the old fountains on the route were also repaired during the project and now serve visitors. Emphasizing that the historical villages and structures on the path attract attention, Keskin stated that this is a route where you can enjoy nature to the fullest. He added that the migration route is among the most beautiful sightseeing places in Turkey.

History halfway

The Tomb of Hayme Hatun: Upon her death, Hayme Hatun was buried in the Çarşamba village of Domaniç district. Her grave was located by the order of Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamit II in 1886, and a tomb was built on it. Hayme Ana is commemorated with the activities of the "Commemoration of Hayme Ana and Migration Festival" held on the first Sunday of September every year in Çarşamba village.

The Mızık Pine Natural Monument: This larch tree, on whose treetops the cradle of Osman Ghazi was placed, was destroyed in 1980 as a result of natural factors. It was determined that the length of the tree is 11 meters (36 feet), its circumference is nearly five meters and it is about 740 years old. It was registered as a monumental tree by the Cultural and Natural Heritage Preservation Board on July 15, 1988.

The Berçin Tower: Located in Berçin village, the tower is one of the communication towers that was used after the establishment of the Ottoman Empire and maintained communication between Anatolia and Istanbul until the transition to the telegraph. Bearing witness to history, the Berçin Tower is among the important cultural riches of the region with its stone and wooden architecture. The tower enabled communication with the town of Karamürsel, and from there, to Istanbul in approximately four hours by means of illuminated signs and pigeons in the days of yore.

Two men on horseback are seen among trees on the migration route, Kütahya province, western Turkey, Oct. 1, 2020. (AA Photo)

Nature blends with history

The Ebe Pinetum: The Ebe Pinetum, which dominates the Domaniç plain with its magnificent pine trees, was one of the important centers of the Kayı tribe. There was a field hospital of midwives in this pinetum in the past. Midwife Ebe Hatun delivered Osman Ghazi into the world in this area. When Osman Ghazi was born, feasts were held in this pinetum. Those feasts were continued as wrestling tournaments. The pinetum is the place where the first wrestling events of the Ottomans took place. In the later period, a tomb for Osman Ghazi’s midwife was built here as well.

The Ilıcaksu Historical Poplar Tree: A 300-year-old Ilıcaksu poplar tree in Domaniç is the oldest known poplar tree in Turkey. Although it is a centuries-old tree, its leaves are still alive. The temperature of the water at its base does not change in summer or winter. It always has a temperature of 18 degrees Celcius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit). This water gives life to all the surrounding plants. This is also a recreation area and a place where the public can relax and have fun.