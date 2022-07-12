Although their production date is respectively "old," here is a list of travel movies that are still very popular and effective enough to make you want to pack a suitcase and hit the road.

'The Motorcycle Diaries'

In the early 1950s, two young people, Ernesto and Alberto, set off on a motorcycle from Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. After a while, their vehicle breaks down and the young people have to hitchhike. This journey will make them realize that Latin America is a very different place than they thought. The suffering of the continent, urbanization, injustice and corruption will change the life of these two young people.

The movie unfolds the life of the social and political maturation process of a young man who will become one of the pioneers of the revolutionary movement under the name of Ernesto "Che" Guevara years later.

'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty'

Working on the Life! magazine's photo archive, and living a quiet life in his own fantasy world, Walter finds himself on an unexpected adventure.

'A Map for Saturday'

"A Map for Saturday" is a series about Brooke Silva Braga, a New York-based employee who has a cool job on HBO but leaves everything behind and starts backpacking around the world.

'180 Degree South'

Chris Malloy's movie unveils the nature of Patagonia so deeply that you feel at home.

Along the way, the protagonist runs aground on Easter Island, surfing the biggest wave he's ever seen and bracing himself for a rare ascent to Ceroo Corcovado. Jeff's life changes when he meets Chouinard and Tompkins, who once came here with a love of climbing and surfing, and later puts his wilderness experience above everything else and spends their fortunes protecting Patagonia.

'The Way'

“The Way” is a powerful and inspiring film about family, friends and the challenges we face in this ever-changing complex world. Instead of returning home, a father decides to take an unforgettable journey to fulfill his son's wish to finish the trip. Along the way, he meets many people from all over the world and discovers the difference between “the life we ​​live and the life we ​​choose.”

'The Darjeeling Limited'

Life gives every person unlimited possibilities for their inner journey, and sometimes it can be the death of our loved ones. The father of three estranged siblings dies. After this incident, they go on a train journey in India. The train journey forms the background of the brothers' efforts as they try to get to know each other and get closer.

'A Good Year'

Max Skinner, an investment consultant in London, travels to Provence to sell the vineyard he inherited from his uncle. However, the sale will not go as smoothly as he had anticipated. Although the presence of an American woman claiming that the vineyard belongs to her bothers him a lot at first, he will eventually realize that he has spent the most enjoyable days of his life.

'Into the Wild'

"Into the Wild" is a story of returning from a metropolis to the wild. Having graduated with honors from a major university, Christopher is also a successful athlete. In a post-graduation invitation, he tells his family that this is not the life he wants, something is missing and wrong. The young man goes on a long journey toward a completely different life by donating all his possessions to charity and leaving everything he has at home. During and after this journey that ends in the desolate forests of Alaska, Christopher will meet some people who will radically change his life, and experience the meaning of life and the inevitability of death in its harshest form.

'Seven Years in Tibet'

Heinrich Harrer, an Austrian mountaineer, has the goal of climbing the Himalayas. The fascist German administration of the period also supports the mountaineer for this and covers his expenses. In 1939, Harrer is taken hostage by the British at war with the Germans. He somehow manages to escape and reaches the city of Lhassa. He meets the Dalai Lama there and what he learned from him changes the mountaineer's whole life. Harrer soon becomes acquainted with the philosophy of Buddhism.

'The Beach'

Richard is an American adventurer who travels from his country to Thailand, powered by his love of adventure. The only thing on his mind is to find shelter in a place far from the modern but corrupt society where technology and computers impose their order. While staying at a cheap hotel in Bangkok, he meets an interesting French couple. Meanwhile, he also meets another guest of the hotel, a man named Daffy, who has similar interests. Daffy talks about the existence of a beach in the world that no one has ever visited before. On top of that, he adds that only he knows the location of this beach.

'The Bucket List'

Worlds apart, millionaire Edward and car mechanic Carter cross paths when they share a hospital room while being treated for cancer and discover they have only two things in common: the desire to spend the rest of their lives doing whatever they want to do, and the need to make peace with themselves. Two friends, who left the hospital after making a list of everything they want to do in their lives, go on a car trip together and learn to live life to the fullest, with tolerance and humor.

'Wild'

Cheryl Strayed is a woman who is shaken by the death of her beloved mother and is facing self-destruction with the dissolution of her marriage. As Cheryl struggles with the nightmares of the past, especially the memories of her mother Bobbi, she suddenly makes a radical decision. She takes her bag and hit the road, walking alone on the Pacific Crest Trail, one of America's longest, toughest and most dangerous paths. During this dangerous but refreshing adventure, she is reacquainted with tiredness, hopelessness and pessimism, as well as good feelings that will make her feel alive.