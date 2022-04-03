Ukraine volunteer fighters come from near and far

They are old, young, local, foreign and often new to war. Thousands of people have volunteered to join Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces and resist Russia’s invasion. The Associated Press this week spent time with some of them.
Anton Maksymovych, 24, poses for a photo with his belongings as he prepares to leave a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022.
A 30-year-old actor, Sergiy Volosovets, now commands a unit of 11 men and oversees the military training of other volunteers at a base northeast of the capital, Kyiv, just a few kilometers from the front line.
Kostyantyn Kovalenko, a 24-year-old sound engineer, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022.
After their training, they might join the fight or guard checkpoints.
One foreigner who has joined the volunteer fighters is 21-year-old Jraven Gerber from Seattle. He first tried to enter Ukraine’s International Legion, but he said they kept saying, “Tomorrow, tomorrow.” Impatient, he decided to look elsewhere for action and connected with the Territorial Defense Forces.
Jraven Gerber, 21, of the United States, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022.
At the beginning of the war, he said, fighters were sent to the front line after just two days of hurried training. Now instruction is more thorough. “We need self-conscious people who know what they’re doing,” he said.
Yaroslav Ignatyuk, an aviation radio engineer, poses for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 31, 2022.
Among the volunteer fighters is 24-year-old sound engineer Kostyantyn Kovalenko. “As a sound engineer, I listen to the sounds of war I can hear, I think, a bit differently,” he said. He is bothered by the sounds like anyone else, but studies them and tries to identify the weapons. “I only regret that I don’t have my recorder to record the sounds and use them for a patriotic track,” he said.
Hromenko Oleksii, 48, who used to work in a supermarket before the war, poses for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 31, 2022.
“I believe it’s best to fight when you’re young,” he said. Among his fellow fighters are people younger than him, 18 or 19, and “if they’re fighting, why shouldn’t I?” Francisco Floro, a 30-year-old from Spain, who works in security back home and, like Gerber, saw defending Ukraine as a just cause.
Valya "Gromovytsya," 36, a volunteer with Territorial Defense Forces, poses for a photo in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022.
“I believe that all the West has a responsibility toward Ukraine,” said Floro. “We have to participate in this and tell the world what’s happening here.” He found his way to the Territorial Defense Forces after speaking with the Ukrainian Embassy back home. Despite the drama of war, Floro said the life he eventually wants is a pretty tranquil one. “I don’t aspire to more than that,” he said.
Vadym Kovalyov, 29, entrepreneur and actor, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022.
Like many of the volunteer fighters, 29-year-old local entrepreneur Vadym Kovalyov never expected to go to war. “These people, my brothers, they are in the right place,” he said. “They made the right choice not to go abroad. They stayed with the people and on our land to defend it.”
Francis Floro, 30, from Spain, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.