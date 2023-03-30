Brazilian world-famous author Paulo Coelho shared the photo of a Turkish shepherd holding his famous novel "The Alchemist," with a message that read "A Turkish shepherd is reading about an Andalusian shepherd," on his social media.

His post also included a quote in Turkish from the very same novel he wrote: “Everyone on earth has a treasure that awaits him."

"The Alchemist" is a novel written by Paulo Coelho that tells the story of Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who embarks on a journey to find his personal legend or purpose in life. Santiago is restless and yearns for adventure, and after having a recurring dream about a treasure hidden at the base of the Egyptian Pyramids, he decides to leave his simple life and follow his dream.

Throughout his journey, Santiago meets a variety of interesting characters who teach him important life lessons. One of the most significant is an alchemist who helps Santiago understand the importance of listening to his heart and pursuing his personal legend. The alchemist also teaches him about the power of the universe and how it can conspire to help him achieve his dreams.

"The Alchemist" is a tale about self-discovery, following one's dreams, and learning to listen to the language of the universe. It has been widely praised for its simple yet profound message and has become one of the most widely read books in the world. Its themes of personal transformation and spirituality have resonated with readers of all ages and backgrounds.