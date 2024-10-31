This November, Istanbul will come alive with the inaugural PenFest, the world’s first festival dedicated exclusively to pens and writing instruments. Set to take place on November 9-10 at the historic Çırağan Palace, this event promises to be a vibrant gathering for pen enthusiasts, collectors and artisans alike. Organized by markakalem.com, Türkiye’s largest online prestige pen retailer, this festival aims to deepen the appreciation for the art of writing.

PenFest will feature an impressive lineup of activities, showcasing the latest collections from renowned pen brands and unique offerings from boutique designers. In addition to modern innovations, vintage pen enthusiasts will find a rich selection to explore. Throughout the festival, attendees can participate in competitions, enjoy engaging discussions and participate in interactive activities – all moderated by the charismatic Fatih Türkmenoğlu.

Entry to PenFest will be free for the first time, facilitated by a QR code, ensuring that more writing enthusiasts can join the celebration. “The growing interest in the festival each year is inspiring,” says Faruk Atalar, founder of markakalem.com. “PenFest provides a unique opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the colorful world of pens and discover the passion that connects us all.”

This year, a total of 51 companies will participate, including vintage pen collectors from abroad, nib masters and pen repair specialists. Well-known brands such as Faber-Castell, Parker and Waterman will showcase a wide array of writing instruments and accessories, catering to both seasoned collectors and newcomers. Attendees can expect to find not only luxurious pens but also an extensive range of writing accessories, calligraphy tools and specialty notebooks.

Beyond the products, PenFest will host a series of talks and demonstrations featuring industry experts and notable artisans. Visitors will have the chance to learn from figures like Nibmaster Ahmet Çarpık and vintage pen expert Abdullah Özdemir, who will share their insights and experiences throughout the event.