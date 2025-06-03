Hosted by Theater Frankfurt, the 12th Frankfurt Turkish Theater Festival concluded with a thrilling and surprising performance of "Profesyonel" ("Professional"), a play written by author Dusan Kovacevic. The story revolves around a literary figure in his 40s, a secretary and a secret police officer, unfolding an intense and suspenseful narrative.

The production, starring acclaimed actors Bülent Emin Yarar, Yetkin Dikinciler, Gülen Çehreli and Hüseyin Barış Özkan, comes from the Turkish State Theaters and has been a sold-out success for over 10 years. The play was staged at the Gallus Theater in Frankfurt, Germany.

After the performance, festival President Kamil Kellecioğlu took the stage to express his feelings about the festival: "May Turkish theater continue to thrive here. Thank you for your interest and support."

Türkiye's consul general in Frankfurt, Nagehan Ilknur Akdevelioğlu, also shared her thoughts: "Despite the challenges of the stage, we closed the festival in Frankfurt with a magnificent performance. It’s a long play in a single act. I congratulate our actors on their performance. We are closing with masters and feel very fortunate. We’re glad you came. See you at the 13th festival."

Festival highlights

Bringing together nearly 100 theater artists, writers, directors and technical crew from Türkiye, the festival featured seven plays in total. Participating theater groups included the Turkish State Theaters, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) City Theaters and private theater companies.

The festival, themed “Art for Life, Life for Art,” opened with the play Yenilmez and also showcased "Hey Gidi Günler," "Seyfi Bey," "Istanbul'un En Güzel Kızı" ("The Most Beautiful Girl in Istanbul"), "Yaşam Döngüsü" ("Life Cycle") and "Kadınlar, Filler ve Saireler" ("Women, Elephants, Etc.").

In addition to the performances, the festival hosted “Foyer Conversations” featuring notable figures such as Tamer Levent, Yetkin Dikinciler, Bülent Emin Yarar, Okan Bayülgen, Kubilay Karslıoğlu, Bülent Şakrak, Süheyl Uygur and Behzat Uygur.

Support

The festival was supported by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the General Directorate of State Theaters, Türkiye’s Consulate General in Frankfurt, IBB City Theaters, Ziraat Bank, Akbank and Gallus Theater.

It was held under the auspices of Christoph Degen, state secretary of the Hessian Ministry of Science and Research, Arts and Culture; Mike Josef, mayor of Frankfurt; Hilime Arslaner, president of Frankfurt City Council and Nagehan Ilknur Akdevelioğlu, Türkiye’s consul general in Frankfurt.