Turkey's uninhabited Suluada mesmerizes with clear sea, white beach

Turkey's Suluada in the southern province Antalya is one of those destinations that draws you in with its beautiful clear waters and white beach.
The uninhabited island can only be reached by boat and offers a great opportunity to sunbathe, swim or just enjoy the view. Turkey has many beaches to offer and most of them are open to the public.
Located in the Kumluca district of Antalya, it is no surprise to find this place as a gem for hidden beaches.
While Antalya has one of the most beautiful beaches in all of Turkey, this one could be considered a runnerup.
But that's not all this island has to offer: Enthusiasts of deep water soloing have discovered the place and enjoy both the climb and the deep dive into the cool waters.
