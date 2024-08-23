The 21st International Bodrum Ballet Festival concluded with a performance of the ballet "Zorba." Organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet with support from a major Turkish financial institution, this year’s festival was attended by a remarkable audience of 13,500 local and international art enthusiasts.

The festival was inaugurated with a performance of "Swan Lake" by the Izmir State Opera and Ballet at Bodrum Castle. Over the course of the festival, various performances were showcased, including "Carmen" by the Samsun State Opera, "The Great Gatsby" by the Mersin State Opera and Ballet, "Güldestan" by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet and "Ballet Latino Tango" by the guest company Basileu Franca. The festival concluded with the highly acclaimed "Zorba," performed by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet.

The ballet "Zorba," inspired by the work of renowned Greek author Nikos Kazantzakis and featuring music by Mikis Theodorakis, brings to life the famous story of the Aegean through dance. The libretto and choreography of this ballet are attributed to Lorca Massine.

"Zorba" tells a poignant story of joy, hope, friendship and solace, serving as a cultural bridge between different worlds. The narrative follows John, an American who falls in love with a beautiful widow named Marina and encounters Zorba in a small Greek village, leading to a touching and transformative journey.

The festival, which featured performances by international stars and groups, achieved a record audience number with six works presented across 11 performances.