More than a place of worship: Turkey’s most beautiful mosques

Great Mosque of Divriği

Located in Sivas to the east of central Turkey, the Great Mosque and hospital of Divriği is one of the finest examples of early Turkic architecture in Anatolia. Designed and built by architect Hürrem Şah bin Muğis El-Hılatî of Ahlat on the orders of Emir Ahmed Shah, the ruler of the Mengujekids in 1229, it was built in honor of the Turkish victory against the Byzantine Empire in the Battle of Manzikert in 1071.