More than a place of worship: Turkey’s most beautiful mosques

Yivli Minare Mosque, also known as the Alaaddin Mosque, is a tourist attraction for both locals and foreigners. Built by Anatolian Seljuk Sultan Kayqubad I, the mosque is one of the most visited historical monuments in Antalya province. Read more about it here.
The 600-year-old Grand Mosque of Bursa was built in what was the first capital of the Ottoman Empire between 1396 and 1399 by Bayezid I, the empire's fourth ruler. This monumental structure is a grand example of early Ottoman art and is also one of the most important mosques in Turkey and the Islamic world.
Located in Sivas to the east of central Turkey, the Great Mosque and hospital of Divriği is one of the finest examples of early Turkic architecture in Anatolia. Designed and built by architect Hürrem Şah bin Muğis El-Hılatî of Ahlat on the orders of Emir Ahmed Shah, the ruler of the Mengujekids in 1229, it was built in honor of the Turkish victory against the Byzantine Empire in the Battle of Manzikert in 1071.
Located in Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakır, the mosque can be found right across from the Hasan Pasha Inn. It is also known as the first mosque in Anatolia. The black and white striped mosque was originally a pagan temple that was later used as a church, named Mar Toma.
Located in Turkey’s northern province Kars, it was also known as the Holy Apostles Church and was converted into a mosque in 1579. In the 19th and beginning of the 20th century, the mosque was converted into the area's first Russian Orthodox church, then into an Armenian cathedral. It remained as such until 1993 when it was reverted into a mosque again.
Ortaköy Mosque is located under the European leg of the Bosphorus Bridge and has survived several earthquakes and fires since its construction in the 19th century during the rule of Sultan Abdülmecid. Located in the eponymous district of Istanbul, the mosque is known for its pink mosaics in the interior of its dome and its baroque style, which is uncommon in its contemporaries.
Zeyrek Mosque, or the Monastery of the Pantocrator, is an important structure consisting of three Orthodox churches. The mosque in Fatih district was built in 1124 by the wife of the Byzantine Emperor Ioannes Komnenos, Empress Eirene Komnena, as a monastery, a library and a hospital. The monastery represents the most typical example of Byzantine medieval architecture.
