More than a place of worship: Turkey’s most beautiful mosques

by DAILY SABAH Sep 16, 2020 1:22 pm +03 +03:00

Hagia Sophia

The recent removal of the museum status of Hagia Sophia and its reversion to a mosque have created quite a stir around the world.

Inside Hagia Sophia, the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous dome and central hall are concealed by curtains during Muslim prayer times but will remain on display otherwise.

Eyüp Sultan Mosque

Built on the order of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror in 1458 around the tomb of Abu Ayyub al-Ansari, an important Islamic figure in terms of Istanbul's history, Eyüp Sultan Mosque is one of the oldest and most significant mosques in Istanbul.

People who want to visit the tomb of this Islamic figure flock to the Eyüp district of Istanbul 24/7 during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Aziziye Mosque

Located in the central Anatolian province Konya, Aziziye Mosque was built between the years 1671-1676.

After a fire in 1867, Aziziye Mosque in Konya was rebuilt in 1874.

Yeni Mosque

Right on the shore of Eminönü in Istanbul, the mosque is near the Spice Bazaar, which was built to financially support the mosque.

The interior of Yeni Mosque.

Yivli Minare Mosque

Yivli Minare Mosque, also known as the Alaaddin Mosque, is a tourist attraction for both locals and foreigners. Built by Anatolian Seljuk Sultan Kayqubad I, the mosque is one of the most visited historical monuments in Antalya province. Read more about it here.

Aksaray Grand Mosque

Also known as the Karamanoğlu Grand Mosque, the house of worship is located in the central Anatolian province of Aksaray.

The Aksaray Grand Mosque was built between the years of 1408-1409 and went through a major restoration in 1483-1483. Its minaret was built in 1925.

Beyazıt Paşa Mosque

Located in the northern province of Amasya, the mosque was built in 1414 directly next to a river across from Künç Bridge.

The interior of Beyazıt Paşa Mosque.

Bursa Grand Mosque

The 600-year-old Grand Mosque of Bursa was built in what was the first capital of the Ottoman Empire between 1396 and 1399 by Bayezid I, the empire's fourth ruler. This monumental structure is a grand example of early Ottoman art and is also one of the most important mosques in Turkey and the Islamic world.

Celal Karakaş Mosque

Celal Karakaş Mosque is located in the western province of Bursa.

Great Mosque of Divriği

Located in Sivas to the east of central Turkey, the Great Mosque and hospital of Divriği is one of the finest examples of early Turkic architecture in Anatolia. Designed and built by architect Hürrem Şah bin Muğis El-Hılatî of Ahlat on the orders of Emir Ahmed Shah, the ruler of the Mengujekids in 1229, it was built in honor of the Turkish victory against the Byzantine Empire in the Battle of Manzikert in 1071.

Diyarbakır Grand Mosque

Located in Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakır, the mosque can be found right across from the Hasan Pasha Inn. It is also known as the first mosque in Anatolia. The black and white striped mosque was originally a pagan temple that was later used as a church, named Mar Toma.

The building was converted to a mosque following the city's take over by Muslims in 639.

Konak Yalı Mosque

Located in the heart of western Izmir province’s Konak Square, this tiny mosque has a view of the sea and is next to the iconic Izmir clock tower.

Hisar Mosque

Located in the western province of Izmir, it is the biggest and oldest mosque in the city, dating back to 1592.

Located in Kemeraltı Bazaar, which is situated between the agora and the seashore, the mosque is Izmir's version of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar.

Kümbet Mosque

Located in Turkey’s northern province Kars, it was also known as the Holy Apostles Church and was converted into a mosque in 1579. In the 19th and beginning of the 20th century, the mosque was converted into the area's first Russian Orthodox church, then into an Armenian cathedral. It remained as such until 1993 when it was reverted into a mosque again.

Kurtuluş Mosque

Located in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, it used to be the Holy Mother of God Armenian Church and was converted to a mosque in 1915.

Ortaköy Mosque

Ortaköy Mosque is located under the European leg of the Bosphorus Bridge and has survived several earthquakes and fires since its construction in the 19th century during the rule of Sultan Abdülmecid. Located in the eponymous district of Istanbul, the mosque is known for its pink mosaics in the interior of its dome and its baroque style, which is uncommon in its contemporaries.

Süleymaniye Mosque

Süleymaniye Mosque was built by Mimar Sinan under the auspices of Suleiman I, aka Suleiman the Magnificent. The mosque is one of the most important works of Ottoman architecture.

The reason that the number of minarets in the mosque is four is that Suleiman the Magnificent was the fourth sultan to rule the Ottoman state after the conquest of Istanbul. The 10 balconies in the minarets show that Suleiman the Magnificent was the 10th Ottoman sultan.

Sultan Ahmet Mosque

Also known as the Blue Mosque, it is the first and only six-minaret mosque of Ottoman architecture. The construction of the mosque ended in 1617 and was built right across from Hagia Sophia.

The dome of Sultan Ahmet Mosque.

Selimiye Mosque

It witnessed the rise of the Ottoman Empire and today the grand Selimiye Mosque Complex still bears the soul of its time. It is the must-see place on a trip to Turkey's northwestern Edirne province.

The dome of Selimiye Mosque.

Zeyrek Mosque

Zeyrek Mosque, or the Monastery of the Pantocrator, is an important structure consisting of three Orthodox churches. The mosque in Fatih district was built in 1124 by the wife of the Byzantine Emperor Ioannes Komnenos, Empress Eirene Komnena, as a monastery, a library and a hospital. The monastery represents the most typical example of Byzantine medieval architecture.

Adana Grand Mosque

The mosque, built by Halil Bey in 1507 during the period of Beylik of Ramazanoğlu, Tuzla Khan is a part of a complex that consists of a madrasah, tomb and foundation palace.

The other side of the Adana Grand Mosque.

