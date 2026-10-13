“The Final Act of the Sultanate: ALLATINI,” written by Mustafa Akif Ekşi and directed by Emrah Yardımcı, premiered on Oct. 9, 2026, at the Çamlıca 1071 Congress and Cultural Center in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district. The production’s gala night is scheduled to take place later in October.

The two-act play tells the story of Sultan Abdülhamid II’s exile to Thessaloniki and his days at the Allatini Mansion, exploring the loneliness that followed the end of his reign, family ties and the hardships of exile.

The play portrays Sultan Abdülhamid II not only as a political figure but also as a father and a man confronting his past and personal struggles. Set within the walls of the Allatini Mansion, the story weaves together memories, loyalty, separation and concerns for his homeland.

Yücel Gökçek as Sultan Abdülhamid II in “The Final Act of the Sultanate: ALLATINI,” Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 9, 2026. (Photo courtesy of the organizers)

Through the sultan’s ties to his family and those closest to him, the play reveals the deeply personal toll of political change. It follows the paths of those who grew up under his rule but were later drawn to rival factions, exploring how loyalties shift, relationships unravel and past decisions give way to regret.

Directed by Emrah Yardımcı, the production stars Yücel Gökçek as Sultan Abdülhamid II. The cast also includes Levent Akkök as Fethi Bey, Beyza Şahin as Ayşe Sultan, Dilara Tabak as Hatice Sultan, Ezgi Irem Mutlu as Mehlika, Ertunç Alıcı as a staff officer, Alper Banko as Musahip Efendi and Belma Mamati as Raşel Hanım.

Following its premiere on Oct. 9, “The Final Act of the Sultanate: ALLATINI” will hold its gala night later this month. The exact date and program will be announced separately.

Updates about the production, along with stage footage and cast introductions, are available on its social media account.