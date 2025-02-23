The Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) had brought "The Lady of the Camellias" back to the stage after 30 years, presenting the ballet adaptation of Alexandre Dumas Fils’ first novel, written in 1848 when he was just 24 years old.

The two-act production, a beloved classic of the ballet repertoire, captivated audiences at the Opera Stage with its lavish costumes and enchanting set design. For the first time in three decades, the ballet was performed to the music of Giuseppe Verdi.

Choreographed and adapted by ADOB Deputy General Director Volkan Ersoy and renowned choreographer Armağan Davran, with musical arrangements by Tolga Taviş, the ballet tells the passionate and tragic love story of Marguerite Gautier, a tuberculosis-stricken courtesan inspired by Dumas’ real-life lover Marie Duplessis and Armand Duval, the son of a prestigious family.

Sultan Erol, as Marguerite Gautier, Ilhan Durgut, as Armand Duval, Murat Romaner as Count de Varville, Taner Oğuzhan as Armand’s father, Lara Veli as Olimpie, Kutay Yaşar as Gaston, Umutcan Arzuman, as the Matador and Deniz Ertürk, as Nanine, performed the lead roles.

The ADOB Orchestra, conducted by Tolga Atalay Ün, received an enthusiastic response from the capital’s art lovers at the premiere.

The ballet will be performed on various dates from Feb. 27 to April 12.