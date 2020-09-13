The 3rd Ankara International Solo Contemporary Dance Festival will be held in the Turkish capital later this month.
The festival, which aims to offer a different perspective on the individual movement in contemporary and conceptual dance, will be held on Sept. 18-20 at the CerModern Open Air Stage.
It will be coordinated by CerModern. The program's advisory board includes well-known figures in the performing arts scene, including Deniz Alp, Özgür Adam İnanç and Galip Emre.
Aiming to establish a direct relationship between different art disciplines, CerModern offers a rich program with national and international artists in the individual dance category, workshop programs, exhibitions and film screenings for three days.
A total of 14 solo contemporary dancers from Luxembourg, France, Germany, Macedonia, Ukraine, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Israel and Turkey will perform outdoors throughout the festival.
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival will be held in accordance with the health and social distancing rules as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.