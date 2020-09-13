The 3rd Ankara International Solo Contemporary Dance Festival will be held in the Turkish capital later this month.

The festival, which aims to offer a different perspective on the individual movement in contemporary and conceptual dance, will be held on Sept. 18-20 at the CerModern Open Air Stage.

It will be coordinated by CerModern. The program's advisory board includes well-known figures in the performing arts scene, including Deniz Alp, Özgür Adam İnanç and Galip Emre.

Aiming to establish a direct relationship between different art disciplines, CerModern offers a rich program with national and international artists in the individual dance category, workshop programs, exhibitions and film screenings for three days.

A total of 14 solo contemporary dancers from Luxembourg, France, Germany, Macedonia, Ukraine, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Israel and Turkey will perform outdoors throughout the festival.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival will be held in accordance with the health and social distancing rules as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.