World-famous Turkish dance troupe Fire of Anatolia is set to perform a mesmerizing drive-in performance to fans on July 6.

As Turkey continues along its path to normalization amid the ongoing pandemic, the country’s entertainment industry is slowly starting to reorganize events in line with hygiene and social distancing rules. Fire of Anatolia's upcoming event makes use of the park-and-watch method as a means to ensure against COVID-19, organizers said in a statement on Tuesday.

The performance will be held at the Istanbul Open Air Show Center in the Yenikapı district.

An undated photo from the 759th performance by Fire of Anatolia at Paris Bercy Sports Compex. (AA PHOTO)

The venue’s parking area has a capacity for 1,400 cars, with fans able to enjoy the show from the safety of their own vehicles, the organizers said.

Fire of Anatolia is marking its 20th year, having performed for more than 45 million people in 100 countries, the statement added. The organizers said more drive-in events, including performances by Turkish singers Kenan Doğulu, Sertap Erener and Levent Yüksel, will be held at the venue over the coming days.