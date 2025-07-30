The "Young Talents Ballet Night," organized by the Directorate General of State Opera and Ballet to provide stage opportunities for young artists and to shed light on Türkiye’s artistic future, took place at the Bodrum Castle, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye.

The night was attended by Tan Sağtürk, General Director of State Opera and Ballet, along with a large audience. The evening, attended by national and international ballet authorities, featured young dancers performing a rich repertoire that ranged from selected classical ballet works to the free expressions of modern dance. Two special choreographies by Alper Marangoz, an artist and choreographer from the Istanbul State Opera and Modern Dance Ensemble (MDTIst), were performed onstage, based on modern technique studies.

Two important names

"The Young Talents Ballet Night" not only provided a stage for Türkiye’s rising dancers but also brought together two prominent figures from the world ballet scene in Bodrum. On this special night, American ballerina and principal dancer Joy Womack, who made history as the first American woman to graduate from the Bolshoi Ballet Academy and the first American artist to serve as a principal dancer in Russia’s leading ballet companies – known internationally for her powerful stage presence and masterful technique – was present. Also attending was Marek Rozycki, a respected ballet instructor who has taught at leading ballet institutions across Europe, Asia, North and South America and who is frequently invited as a jury member for prestigious international ballet competitions. Both were in Bodrum to watch the performances of the young talents.

Speaking at the event, Sağtürk said: “We are honored and excited to be with you on this enchanting evening in this special venue where history and art intertwine – the Northern Moat of Bodrum Castle. The 'Young Talents Ballet Night,' which we initiated for the first time this year, is not only a stage performance but also a tangible expression of our belief in the future of culture and art in our country. Young dancers studying at conservatories across Türkiye are bringing their dreams to the stage. Their talents and passions inspire us all. The purpose of this night is to provide our young artists with professional stage experience, contribute to their technical and artistic development and connect them with national and international art circles.”