Hosted by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet and Denizli Metropolitan Municipality, the 1st Denizli Opera and Ballet Days brought the ballet "Carmina Burana" to the stage of Hierapolis Ancient Theater, captivating art enthusiasts.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Municipality, artists from Izmir State Opera and Ballet performed "Carmina Burana," composed by the German composer Carl Orff, in the historic open-air theater.

The performance featured an orchestral ensemble conducted by Vladimir Lungu and a choir led by Orhan Öner Özcan, presenting a scenic cantata.

Thousands of spectators filled the theater to experience the performance in the unique historical atmosphere of Hierapolis.

Tan Sağtürk, general director of State Opera and Ballet, stated that they aim to reach every city and town across Anatolia. He said, “Alongside our regular performances, we are eliminating geographical boundaries with tours and international festivals. We are grateful for the great interest and appreciation from our art lovers. It is a source of pride for us that over 10,000 people shared the same excitement here.”

Denizli Metropolitan Mayor Bülent Nuri Çavuşoğlu remarked that they are steadily advancing toward the dream of making Denizli a “city of art,” noting that this event marked another step forward in achieving that vision.

The event was also attended by Pamukkale District Governor Uğur Bulut, Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Hüdaverdi Otaklı and many other guests.

The festivities began in June with the opera "Aşk-ı Memnu" ("Forbidden Love"), followed by the Symphonic Neşet Ertaş Folk Songs concert at Laodicea Ancient Theatre.

The 1st Denizli Opera and Ballet Days will conclude on Nov. 29 with the ballet "Swan Lake," performed by Ankara State Opera and Ballet at the Nihat Zeybekci Congress and Culture Center.