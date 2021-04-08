Top-10 must visit attractions in Turkey

Ani

Ani, a medieval Armenian city on the Turkish border, was deemed worthy of being called a treasure of world cultural heritage when UNESCO recognized it as such in the early hours of July 15, 2016.

Once a hustling and bustling commercial center on a branch of the ancient Silk Road, sitting at the crossroads of other trade routes that flowed into the heart of Anatolia, Ani now lies off the beaten track – deserted and exotic in all its remoteness.

(Getty Images Photo)