The Ohkura family, custodians of the centuries-old Japanese theatrical art of Kyougen, said their first international performance in Türkiye holds a special meaning for them.

Kyougen artist Ohkura Motonari and his son, Ohkura Yasunari, visited Türkiye to perform at the Turkish Japanese Foundation Culture Center, sharing with Anadolu Agency (AA) their lifelong dedication to the art form and their special connection to the country.

Motonari, recognized as a Living Human Treasures, first appeared on stage at age 4 and has since performed in numerous productions. He recalled that his first overseas performance took place in Türkiye years ago.

“I first performed abroad in Türkiye when I was 15. My son, now 18, also had his first international performance in Türkiye at age 15,” Motonari said.

A Kyougen performance takes place on stage at the Turkish-Japanese Foundation Cultural Center, Ankara, Türkiye, March 24, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Ohkura family has represented Kyougen for 700 years. Motonari expressed hope that his grandson will continue the tradition: “I hope that when my grandson turns 15, his first performance will also be in Türkiye. Choosing Türkiye for my first performance was by chance, but my son performing here at 15 felt like destiny.”

Visiting Türkiye for the third time, Motonari added, “Every time I visit Türkiye, I feel rejuvenated. It feels like returning home – like saying, ‘I’m here.’”

Kyougen’s legacy

Motonari explained that Kyougen, historically supported and developed by samurai, has been performed worldwide, including in Sweden, Russia, Hungary and Germany.

“Because we reflect human nature – our weaknesses, absurd situations and emotions – audiences respond similarly everywhere. They laugh simply because it shows what it means to be human,” he said.

Kyougen, which features approximately 120 plays, is listed on the Living Human Treasures by UNESCO. Motonari described it as the world’s foremost enduring theatrical performance, preserved continuously over centuries.

He emphasized that the stage on which Kyougen is performed is sacred to Japan and highlighted the historical role of samurai in supporting the art. He also stressed that all performing arts hold intrinsic value and should be appreciated individually rather than compared.

Kyougen artist Ohkura Motonari (R) and his son Ohkura Yasunari (L) pose for the camera at the Turkish-Japanese Foundation Cultural Center, Ankara, Türkiye, March 24, 2026. (AA Photo)

Motonari suggested potential collaborations with similar theatrical traditions worldwide, including Türkiye’s “meddah” storytelling performances. He noted that audience reactions to Kyougen are universally consistent across different countries.

In Japan, Motonari organizes “School Kyougen” programs, visiting schools to teach younger generations about traditional performing arts.

Ohkura Yasunari, sharing his impressions, said, “Turkish cuisine is very delicious, with flavors not found in Japan. I also see landscapes here that I could never see back home.”

He added that Türkiye has offered him opportunities to experience sights previously unknown to him.

A Kyougen performance takes place on stage at the Turkish-Japanese Foundation Cultural Center, Ankara, Türkiye, March 24, 2026. (AA Photo)

Oldest comedy theater

Kyougen, with a history of nearly 700 years, is Japan’s oldest form of comedic theater. The art form humorously depicts human flaws, misunderstandings, clever schemes and daily life situations.

Passed down orally for generations, Kyougen plays for the last 10 to 20 minutes each. Recognized for its deep emotional expression, Kyougen was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.