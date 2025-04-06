"Cinderella on Ice" has captivated audiences worldwide and is now making its debut in Istanbul.

The show, supported by Moneytolia and AS Yatırım, and in collaboration with BWO Entertainment and the Turkish Ice Hockey Federation, is being staged at oZeytinburnu Ice Island and will run until April 23.

In a press statement during the opening performance, Burak Ince, vice president of the Turkish Ice Hockey Federation, expressed the federation's pride and excitement about hosting such a prestigious event. "We are very happy and proud to host an international organization of this scale," he said.

"Zeytinburnu Ice Island has already hosted numerous sports events and we continue to contribute to sports through various activities. This is an important event for us, and we are excited to begin the show today. It is part of a Disney production and because of its quality and vision, it has attracted great interest. As the Turkish Ice Hockey Federation, we will continue supporting visionary projects like this one."

Ince also mentioned that the performance features a 32-person dance team, with different members performing at various times throughout the show. "The audience can follow the action from four different stands. Cinderella and Peter Pan, particularly beloved characters among children, will perform on the ice as part of the 'Disney on Ice' experience. The turnout has been overwhelming, and we are very pleased with the response. These shows will continue until the end of April, with two to three performances a day. We are also looking forward to welcoming guests from across Türkiye, not just Istanbul."

Hikmet Bulduk, vice chair of the board of AS Group, shared his enthusiasm for being part of such an event. "We have always supported both the arts and sports, and this performance brings both together, along with cultural activities. We are thrilled to be a sponsor of such a wonderful event. As you know, this show has been performed worldwide and seen by millions of people."

Bulduk noted that this is the first time the performance is being held in Türkiye. "We are proud to support this event, which contributes to promoting ice sports in Türkiye. While this is the first time it’s being held here, similar events will continue at the Zeytinburnu Ice Island, the largest ice rink in Europe. We will continue to support these events," he added.

As a sponsor of the Turkish Ice Hockey Federation under the Moneytolia brand, Bulduk emphasized the company's commitment to promoting ice hockey in Türkiye and mentioned the strong interest in the "Cinderella on Ice" performance.

The show features dazzling light displays, stunning costumes, breathtaking choreography on ice and a fairytale narrative. "Cinderella on Ice" will be available for viewing at Zeytinburnu Ice Island until April 23.

The performance features a total of 150 people working behind the scenes, with 45 of them performing on stage. The show brings the classic Cinderella story to life with 77 different costumes.

Zeytinburnu Ice Island, an international-standard venue, boasts two ice rinks – one on the upper level and another on the lower level, which can operate simultaneously. The main rink, with a seating capacity of 2,400, hosts national and international sports competitions, performances and events, while the lower rink is used for recreational ice skating and training.