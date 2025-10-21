The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) is set to enchant audiences with a spectacular production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s immortal ballet, "Swan Lake," on Oct. 23, 2025. The performance will take place at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall, featuring choreography by Ricardo Amarante.

Based on the classic version by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, this grand production brings to life the story of Prince Siegfried and the cursed Princess Odette, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil onstage.

Premiering over a century ago, "Swan Lake" remains one of the world’s most beloved classical ballets. Its virtuosic choreography, combined with Tchaikovsky’s timeless and evocative score, tells an epic fairy tale that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The narrative follows young Prince Siegfried, who falls in love with Princess Odette. Odette and her companions have been transformed into swans by the malevolent sorcerer Baron von Rothbart. By day, they swim in a lake as swans; by night, they regain human form. The curse can only be broken by true love and Rothbart uses all his powers to prevent this from happening.

A scene from "Swan Lake," Istanbul, Türkiye. (Courtesy of AKM)

Historical, artistic significance

Tchaikovsky composed "Swan Lake" between 1875 and 1876 and it premiered on March 4, 1877, at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre. The ballet achieved monumental success on Jan. 15, 1895, with the original choreography by Petipa and Ivanov at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg. Since then, it has become one of the most essential works in the global ballet repertoire.

IDOB’s upcoming production builds on this legacy, featuring Ricardo Amarante’s contemporary choreography inspired by Petipa and Ivanov’s original vision. The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra will perform the score under the baton of conductor Ibrahim Yazıcı.

In the lead roles, Berfu Elmas will portray the “White Swan” (Odette), while Berin Günay and Büşra Ay will alternate as the “Black Swan” (Odile). The production’s visual and technical design features contributions from Ferhat Karakaya (set design), Serdar Başbuğ (costume design) and Ahmet Defne (lighting design).

Accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s emotional and magnificent music, this breathtaking ballet promises to offer unforgettable moments to audiences and reaffirm "Swan Lake’s" place as a masterpiece of classical ballet.