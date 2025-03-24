The Istanbul premiere of "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors," a joint production between the Ankara State Theater and the Istanbul State Theater, took place at the Atatürk Culture Center (AKM) Theater Hall, captivating art enthusiasts.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu, Director General of Cinema at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Birol Güven and AKM Artistic Director Remzi Buharalı.

It was hosted by the head director of State Theaters and Deputy General Manager V. Sükun Işıtan, Deputy General Manager Emre Başer, Istanbul State Theater Director Fatih Dokgöz and Ankara State Theater Director Esat Tanrıverdi. The performance, presented by Tamer Karadağlı, general director of State Theaters, was warmly received by the audience.

Directed by Tayfun Güneyer and written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, the play stands out for its impressive set and lighting design, costumes and dynamic stage performances.

Bringing to life the entertaining yet terrifying world of Transylvania's handsome, charismatic, narcissistic and wealthy Count Dracula, the play blends a gothic atmosphere with dark humor, offering an intriguing and immersive experience.