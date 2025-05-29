Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), a premier venue for the arts in Türkiye, will host the St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet’s performance of Anna Karenina on May 31 and June 1 as part of the 16th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival.

In 1870s Russia, Anna Karenina explores themes of love, marriage and fidelity. The ballet is based on Leo Tolstoy’s renowned novel of the same name and features music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Choreographed by acclaimed Russian artist Boris Eifman, this production tells the tragic story of Anna Karenina, torn between loyalty, passion and jealousy, through the grace and expressiveness of dance.

Bringing this masterpiece to life with its striking visual language, the St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet offers a powerful fusion of classical music and modern choreography. The set design, costumes and choreography vividly evoke the atmosphere of 19th-century Russian aristocracy, immersing the audience in its grandeur and complexity. Accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s dramatic and profound score, this special production delivers more than just a love story – it provides a compelling reflection on human nature, societal pressures and individual struggles.