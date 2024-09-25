With a history tracing back to the French playwright Moliere, the renowned theater company Comedie-Française is set to perform at the 28th Istanbul Theatre Festival this November, bringing a fresh interpretation of an ancient tragedy to the city.

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), the festival's organizer, announced that Comedie-Française will present the play “Hecuba, Not Hecuba” during the festival. The production had its world premiere this summer at the Avignon Festival in France, a prestigious event known for its long-standing contribution to international theater. The Turkish audience will have the opportunity to watch the play on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Harbiye Muhsin Ertuğrul Stage.

Sponsored by the ENKA Foundation, the play will be presented through a collaboration between the Institut Français Istanbul and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) City Theaters. The production features actress Elsa Lepoivre in the lead role and is directed by Tiago Rodrigues, artistic director of the Avignon Festival.

“Hecuba, Not Hecuba” draws inspiration from the classical Greek tragedy “Hecuba” by Euripides, blending the myth with real-life historical events. The play revolves around Hecuba, the queen of Troy, and the devastating loss and suffering she endures after the fall of her city. This new adaptation offers a contemporary lens on timeless themes of grief, war, and revenge, making it highly relevant to today's global audience.

The Istanbul Theater Festival, curated by Mehmet Birkiye, will officially kick off on Oct. 22, marking another major cultural event for the city. The festival has a long tradition of bringing together leading theater companies from around the world, fostering an exchange of ideas, styles and stories.

Comedie-Française, founded in 1680, is one of the oldest and most prestigious theater companies in the world. It has maintained a strong link to classical French theater while also embracing modern productions.

The inclusion of Comedie-Française in the Istanbul festival is expected to be one of the highlights of the festival, drawing both local and international attention.