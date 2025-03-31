Suat Veral, a master of traditional Turkish shadow plays and a Karagöz artist, has designed a mesmerizing shadow play titled "Giant Shadows" ("Dev Gölgeler). The performance has captivated audiences across Türkiye, particularly in Istanbul, and has been showcased in various cities.

"Giant Shadows," a project that earned an honorary award at the 2015 Banja Luka International Festival of Children's Theatres in Bosnia-Herzegovina, has not only been performed in Türkiye but also in multiple countries. The play, presented on a stage enlarged to twice its standard size, features giant representations of characters and rich storytelling, drawing significant attention.

During the Ramadan events organized by the Başakşehir Municipality at Kent Meydanı (City Square), Veral presented this remarkable play to the audience and shared insights into his art and the "Giant Shadows" performance in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

An audience watches the shadow play titled "Dev Gölgeler" ("Giant Shadows"), performed in Istanbul, Türkiye, March 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

Lifelong passion for Karagöz

As a Culture and Tourism Ministry artist with over 45 years of experience, Veral has been staging Karagöz-Hacivat plays for decades. He explained that he learned the craft through a traditional apprenticeship, with his older brother, Tevfik Veral, and his mentor, Ayhan Büyükdoğan, guiding him.

"I have been part of this art for many years because I truly love it with passion and dedication," Veral said.

For Veral, the happiest part of his work is creating unique, handcrafted works using leather, emphasizing that people love Karagöz and Hacivat. "It makes people happy to see a reflection of their own culture illuminated on the screen. Every line spoken by Hacivat and Karagöz brings joy to us as well," he explained.

Veral reiterated that traditional Turkish shadow plays were once an essential part of public entertainment, with people gathering in squares to watch performances of "orta oyunu" (street theater), "meddah" (storytelling), "'ibiş" (hand puppetry) and Karagöz shows.

"We started adding innovations to our art," he said.

"We used to have 1.5-meter screens that were beautiful in the traditional sense, but they could only reach an audience of around 100-120 people. Today, with the large cultural centers and halls available, I thought, 'The spaces are bigger, the audience is larger and the values of a great country and society should also be grand.' So, we enlarged our screens to 3 meters and increased the size of the character figures to 1 meter. Now, we can easily perform for 750-1,000 people."

Shadow play for the modern age

Veral highlighted the importance of shadow plays in Turkish culture, stressing that "Giant Shadows" has traveled abroad, participated in festivals and won awards. He adds, "Karagöz and Hacivat represent a nation, a culture and a society. This is something incredibly valuable and significant."

He also noted that the character figures in "Giant Shadows" are handcrafted from leather and intricately painted with natural dyes, much like traditional needlework. "Karagöz has been reborn from its ashes. We are talking about a Karagöz that everyone can understand in this century. I am glad 'Giant Shadows' came to life. I am grateful that we are making this art and representing our nation and society in the best possible way," Veral reflected.

The master of traditional Turkish shadow play, Suat Veral, and Merve Ilken perform together in the shadow play titled "Dev Gölgeler" ("Giant Shadows"), Istanbul, Türkiye, March 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

Veral also expressed pride in performing this art, saying it brings him peace and happiness. "The joy of the children watching us reflects on their families. Parents bring their children to watch and they return home peacefully. This makes us incredibly happy, showing us that we are on the right path," he shared.

Merve Ilken, who portrays a fictional character featured in "Giant Shadows," is notable for being Türkiye’s first female Karagöz artist. Having worked professionally in the field of traditional Turkish shadow play for 18 years, Ilken described the project as incredibly significant.

"'Giant Shadows' has been performed at many different venues during Ramadan and children absolutely love it," she said.

Ilken also noted that the giant character figures have become like friends to the children, creating a joyful and festive atmosphere. "When children are happy, society is happy. Therefore, our traditional arts are essential for the peace and happiness of the community," she added.

As Türkiye’s first female Karagöz artist, Ilken strives to serve as an example to young girls, both in Türkiye and abroad, through her involvement in the art. "Through 'Giant Shadows,' we can connect with our young audience," she explained.

Ilken shared that the reactions from the children during performances are overwhelmingly positive. "Karagöz has its own charm. No matter where it is performed, even if the language is different, Karagöz’s world draws children in. They respond enthusiastically, interacting with the characters during the play. Karagöz is such an interactive art form," she said, acknowledging the importance of the masters in developing and performing this art.