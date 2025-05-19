The world premiere of the opera "Gilgamesh," staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB), took place at the 16th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival. The performance was held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), a prestigious venue in the heart of Istanbul, on the festival’s opening night.

Opening remarks

Before the show, Tan Sağtürk, the general director and artistic director of the State Opera and Ballet, made an opening statement in which he proudly mentioned that they had broken audience records throughout the season. He emphasized that the institution's core mission is not only to create new works but also to bring previously unreleased masterpieces by renowned Turkish composers to life.

Sağtürk stated, “In this highly productive period, during which we have staged 44 premieres, one of our main duties has been to analyze, evaluate and bring to the stage the works of the invaluable masters who have shaped our republic’s cultural legacy.” He also highlighted the significance of the "Gilgamesh" opera, noting its place in history.

A scene from the world premiere of the opera "Gilgamesh," staged at Atatürk Cultural Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Cultural significance

"Gilgamesh," composed by one of Türkiye’s greatest 20th-century composers, Ahmet Adnan Saygun, was described as a bridge between cultures and a conceptual interpretation of the cultural and intellectual heritage of its homeland. Sağtürk further remarked, “Tonight, in the magnificent atmosphere of the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall, we will embark on the first journey into the magical realm of 'Gilgameş,' a monumental epic drama that embodies the transition from ignorance to knowledge in a mystical way. This timeless opera is a saga of the thirst for freedom.”

The opera, which had never before been staged in its full glory, was presented to the world for the first time, bringing together a wide audience of opera lovers.

6 months of preparation

Caner Akgün, the artistic director of the IDOB, also shared his thoughts on the opera’s long journey to the stage. He explained that "Gilgameş" had been waiting to be performed for 42 years. “Our esteemed professors, Aydın Gün, the founder of the IDOB, and Ahmet Adnan Saygun, worked for many years to bring this masterpiece to the stage, but due to various misfortunes, it never came to fruition. Now, with a fantastic team – including a creative staff, orchestra, choir, soloists, ballet artists and technical crew – everyone has worked tirelessly for six months, and we are finally here,” Akgün said, expressing his gratitude to everyone involved.

The opera was directed by Caner Akgün, with the IDOB Orchestra conducted by Ibrahim Yazıcı and the IDOB Choir led by Volkan Akkoç. The creative team included Efter Tunç for set design, Gizem Betil for costume design, Cem Yılmazer for lighting design, Aisha Hajiyeva for video design and Deniz Özaydın for choreography.

A scene from the world premiere of the opera "Gilgameş," staged at Atatürk Cultural Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Cast

The opera featured an impressive cast, including prominent names such as Hüseyin Likos, Alican Güçoğlu, Yılmaz Berkay Günay, Aylin Ateş, Burak Bilgili, Şebnem Ağrıdağ Kışlalı, Gökhan Ürben, Asude Karayavuz, Kılıç Aslan, Melike Manav Yalçın, Nursel Dinler Yazman, Neslişah Pekin, Burcu Soysev, Berin Kocabaşoğlu, Merve Topaldemir, Pınar Koç, Zeynep Halvaşi, Buket Polat, Agit Işcan, Ecem Ovat, Emre Güngör, Mualla Dedemen, Banu Ergün, Ahmet Baykara and Alper Saldıran.

"Gilgameş" will be staged again on May 20 at the AKM, allowing more art enthusiasts to experience this historical production.