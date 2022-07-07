Turkey's national directorate of opera and ballet announced Wednesday that the international ballet festival in Bodrum, a resort town with azure water on the country's southwest coast into the Aegean Sea, will be organized on Aug. 6-19 this year.

The 19th International Bodrum Ballet Festival, the first and only ballet festival of Turkey, will attract art lovers with a rich program and enchanting performances at the Northern Ditch Stage of Bodrum Castle.

A representation of "Romeo and Juliet" ballet at the 17th International Bodrum Ballet Festival, Muğla, southwestern Turkey, Aug. 13, 2019. (Sabah Archive Photo)

Along with some special works, which premiered at the State Opera and Ballet Directorate in Turkey and around the world, the festival will offer the visitors eight performances.

The festival will start with the famous Flamenco show "Carmen" of the Spanish Aida Gomez Dance Company on Aug. 6 and will continue with some other important classics such as "Romeo and Juliet."

On Aug. 13, attendees will have the opportunity to watch a ballet and a modern dance performance at the same time, namely the "Gece" ("Night") and "Bach Alla Turca" works by the Izmir State Opera and Ballet. "Hamlet" will be performed on Aug. 16.

The festival will be close on Aug. 19 with the play "Güldestan" by the Modern Dance Ensemble Istanbul, the young and dynamic group of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB).

More information on the festival can be accessed at www.operabale.gov.tr.