A unique theater festival has started in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, one of the centers of arts and culture in the city, with free performances of many successful plays. The first edition of the International Beşiktaş Theater Festival, which will run until the end of March, is hosting Swiss, Scottish plays along with local and adapted ones.

In the festival, popular theatrical plays will be performed for enthusiasts by famous actors and actresses like veteran Şener Şen. The performances are staged free of charge at the International Beşiktaş Theater Festival, which will host the most interesting plays of the season throughout March.

Tickets for the plays are available at the box offices of festival venues, which are Süleyman Seba Culture and Art Center, Zübeyde Main Culture and Art Center and Akatlar Cultural Center.

As part of the festival, many important performances including the Turkish play “Ben Anadolu” (I, Anatolia”), Swiss play “Zwai”, “Crocodile Fever,” written by Scottish playwright Meghan Tyler, and “Who Killed My Father,” adapted from French writer Edouard Louis’ namesake book, have come to Istanbul. The upcoming performances will include “Deli Bayramı” (“The Feast of Fool”) of Turgut Özakman, “My Romantic History” of Scottish writer D.C. Jackson and “The Rich One's Kitchen,” which stars Şen in the lead role.